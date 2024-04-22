DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: A New Look At Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson (And A Familiar Prop) Has Been Revealed

Ahead of today's long-awaited new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, a fresh shot of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson has found its way online, but what's the significance of the book he's reading? Find out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2024 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

A new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine will be released later today, and we're hoping it finally pulls back the curtain on what we can expect from Wade Wilson and Logan's MCU debuts. 

While most fans are excited to hopefully see Hugh Jackman fully suited up, mask and all, a glimpse at the movie's rumoured villain - Cassandra Nova - and a better idea of what the title characters are up to with the TVA would be appreciated. 

In the meantime, a new shot of Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth has been revealed. 

As you can see below, Wade Wilson is reading The Canadian Mounted: A Trivia Guide to Planes, Trains and Automobiles, the same book he was making his way through in Deadpool and Deadpool 2

The anti-hero's shirt, meanwhile, is covered in shots of La La Land and Barbie star Ryan Gosling. There have been rumblings for years that he's joined the MCU, but will it be in Deadpool & Wolverine that we see him make his debut? 

"As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," director Shawn Levy recently said of the team-up. "It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3."

"It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies," he added. "They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Check out this new look at Wade in the Reddit post below. 

MARVEL "DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE" - Wade Wilson new look
byu/elrincondistroyer inLeaksAndRumors

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/22/2024, 5:10 AM
They will drop tha trailer when here (where i live) it's like...3:40 am of 23 April, f*ck!
LSHF
LSHF - 4/22/2024, 5:32 AM
The movie can't get released soon enough.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/22/2024, 5:39 AM
The book title reminds me of the Steve Martin and John Candy movie where they go on a road trip.

