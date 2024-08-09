DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Awesome New Storyboards Showcase That Iconic Superhero Pose, The Resistance, And More

Marvel Studios has struggled to perfect the Multiverse concept, something that was evident from the several rounds of reshoots 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went through.

Deadpool & Wolverine may have made some last-minute changes to its story thanks to the Kang dilemma, but newly revealed storyboards make it clear that many of the R-Rated threequel's biggest moments were planned out well in advance. Among them was that epic shot of Wade Wilson and Logan leaping from the back of the bus, striking an iconic superhero pose in the process.

"I really enjoyed doing boards with [Shawn Levy] not to mention the incredible VFX team," artist Jeremy Simser said on Instagram. "One of the things that becomes very evident when working with Shawn is that he really uses the boards when he shoots. Sometimes boards act as a thoughtful guide for what ends up on screen."

"You can see the boards you did in there but the shots don't always end up exactly like you drew...but sometimes lightning strikes and your boards simply end up on screen pretty much as is."

Simser has also posted storyboards featuring Wolverine finally donning his comic-accurate mask and each member of The Void's Resistance: Johnny Storm, Blade, Elektra, Gambit, and X-23.

It's always fun to see the early work that goes into creating memorable scenes like these and we're hoping to see a lot more artwork from Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks and months. "The Art of the Movie" book is currently scheduled for late October release.

On his Instagram page, you'll find additional shots of Cassandra Nova, the fallen Giant-Man, Dogpool, and Nicepool.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.