DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Awesome New Storyboards Showcase That Iconic Superhero Pose, The Resistance, And More

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Awesome New Storyboards Showcase That Iconic Superhero Pose, The Resistance, And More

Newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine storyboards feature several key moments from the R-Rated threequel, including an iconic superhero pose, Logan donning his comic-accurate mask, and the Resistance...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2024 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios has struggled to perfect the Multiverse concept, something that was evident from the several rounds of reshoots 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went through. 

Deadpool & Wolverine may have made some last-minute changes to its story thanks to the Kang dilemma, but newly revealed storyboards make it clear that many of the R-Rated threequel's biggest moments were planned out well in advance. Among them was that epic shot of Wade Wilson and Logan leaping from the back of the bus, striking an iconic superhero pose in the process.

"I really enjoyed doing boards with [Shawn Levy] not to mention the incredible VFX team," artist Jeremy Simser said on Instagram"One of the things that becomes very evident when working with Shawn is that he really uses the boards when he shoots. Sometimes boards act as a thoughtful guide for what ends up on screen."

"You can see the boards you did in there but the shots don't always end up exactly like you drew...but sometimes lightning strikes and your boards simply end up on screen pretty much as is."

Simser has also posted storyboards featuring Wolverine finally donning his comic-accurate mask and each member of The Void's Resistance: Johnny Storm, Blade, Elektra, Gambit, and X-23. 

It's always fun to see the early work that goes into creating memorable scenes like these and we're hoping to see a lot more artwork from Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks and months. "The Art of the Movie" book is currently scheduled for late October release.

On his Instagram page, you'll find additional shots of Cassandra Nova, the fallen Giant-Man, Dogpool, and Nicepool. 

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: First Official Look At Chris Evans' Return As Johnny Storm...And His Brutalised Remains!
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: First Official Look At Chris Evans' Return As Johnny Storm...And His Brutalised Remains!
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Spoiler-Filled TV Spot Features Gambit, Elektra, Logan Masking-Up & More
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Spoiler-Filled TV Spot Features Gambit, Elektra, Logan Masking-Up & More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/9/2024, 4:45 AM
I'm impressed that you managed to fit in "awesome" twice in that headline.

Well done, you.

I mean, yeah, they're hyperbolic af, but it takes a certain type of writer to double down on the cringe like that.

Bravo, buddy.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/9/2024, 5:00 AM
But we’re all of those storyboards on the same set?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/9/2024, 5:16 AM
This movie couldn't be more comic book accurate if it changed it's name to Mr Han and started living on an island!
User Comment Image
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/9/2024, 5:32 AM
Save something for the bluray mayne 😂
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 8/9/2024, 5:39 AM
still no mention of whether the CGI was intentional for that end scene coupled with the comment from Deadpool on the landing being the only thing people will now talk about regarding the scene.........
i maybe giving them too much credit but i thought it was intentional but lots of others didnt. i cant see how they polished that fight scene over months only to then not clean up that last bit. doesnt make sense

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder