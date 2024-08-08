DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Original Plot Reportedly Revealed Along With A HUGE Post-Credits Scene Cameo

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Original Plot Reportedly Revealed Along With A HUGE Post-Credits Scene Cameo

A new leak claims to reveal Deadpool & Wolverine's original plot, with greater links to Kang the Conqueror, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and a massive post-credits scene cameo. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Deadpool 3 went through several different iterations before becoming Deadpool & Wolverine, with Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin originally hired by Marvel Studios to pen the screenplay in 2020.

Later, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick boarded the threequel alongside Zeb Wells (star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy were also credited as writers). 

It's no huge surprise then that the movie's story went through multiple changes, and we now have details on Deadpool & Wolverine's original direction which may explain some of those very early plot leaks. 

"The movie was supposed to start with the TVA arresting Wade for messing with Cable's time machine," explains scooper @MyTimeToShineH"While he's in their prison, he overhears that the TVA is looking to recruit Anchor Beings from across the multiverse to create an army to fight the Kangs, and they were supposed to be searching for a version of Logan."

"Wade decides to escape and find that Ultimate Logan before they do, bringing him to his world to be his best friend forever since he tried to be BFFs with him for years but the one from his world is now dead."

"From there, the plot is pretty similar to what we got, with them traveling through the multiverse (which would also give a more logical explanation for the scene at Avengers Tower with Happy Hogan), In the end, they still end up in The Void, and from there, it mostly follows the same path."

"Johnny Storm talking shit about Cassandra Nova was the original ending," they add, "while the original post-credits scene was supposed to be Deadpool returning to Avengers Tower and finally getting to meet Tony Stark, who rejects him."

Principal photography on Deadpool & Wolverine began in May 2023, meaning Marvel Studios had plenty of time to pivot in the wake of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's poor performance and Jonathan Majors' arrest. 

We've heard the idea for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was for the TVA's army of Multiversal heroes to battle the Council of Kangs, with Deadpool & Wolverine clearly meant as a stepping stone to that. Instead, we got a standalone team-up and a rogue TVA agent in Mr. Paradox who believed he was protecting the Sacred Timeline by killing dying branches with the Time Ripper.

That's unlikely to have much of an impact on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though the survival of Earth-100005 very well might.

As for Robert Downey Jr.'s scrapped cameo, we've heard that was in the works but the actor didn't want to return unless it was for something meaningful (which we now know to be a reunion with the Russo Brothers as Doctor Doom). 

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/8/2024, 9:21 AM
Tony to Wade:

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/8/2024, 9:22 AM
We are not sure if this is true. But ending the Kang angle couldve been better served here and the finishing move by the introduction of Doom in Doomsday
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/8/2024, 9:39 AM
@vectorsigma - yeah, they could've set up the ending for the Kangs here perfectly.

Could also have worked if there was talk of a character travelling the multiverse killing Kangs (which would've been Doom, but remains unnamed)
RedFury
RedFury - 8/8/2024, 9:41 AM
While it would have been cool for this movie to have huge ramifications for the MCU, I'm actually kind of glad they made it a bit smaller than what the original plan seemed to be.

It was big enough in the sense that it involved the multiverse, but it wasn't too big in that it had to spend a ton of screen time building those bridges. I'm happy that we got a mix of big, with it still being personal enough for Wolverine and Deadpool to shine through.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 9:51 AM
@RedFury - agreed

It was big yet intimate aswell which worked in its favor
RedFury
RedFury - 8/8/2024, 9:59 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I went in expecting it to be this huge event of a movie, and was pleasantly surprised when it wasn't. It was probably the most fun I've had at a movie theatre in a long time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 10:04 AM
@RedFury - same man

Maybe since NWH for me.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/8/2024, 10:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think I'd have to agree. No Way Home fought against the odds of COVID and really came out on-top in every way.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/8/2024, 9:44 AM
explains scooper @MyTimeToShineH

User Comment Image
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 8/8/2024, 9:45 AM
The TVA arresting Wade for his time shenanigans with Cable's time machine make, and then him overhearing their intention to build an army or (closer to the final film's plot) destroy his timeline, makes A TON more sense than Paradox pulling Deadpool into the TVA for no good reason and then explaining his whole plan to him immediately...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 10:08 AM
@kaijunexus - I might agree with that that this apparent opening of the original is stronger then the one we got , especially in terms of how Wade gets involved with the TVA…

I just thought Paradox was blowing smoke up his ass by claiming his importance to the timeline and feeing unknowingly into Wade’s desire to “matter” but in actuality just thought of him as a fool that could be used.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 9:49 AM
If true then while this version could have been fun , I prefer the one we got overall since it was solid imo..

I especially think Wade’s arc in the one we got is stronger and rooted more emotionally then just trying to get Wolverine to be his best friend (though it still fits the sad clown archetype that this version of DP is).

Also , I feel like Wade meeting Happy in a different timeline/universe with Cables device (which was apparently just for time travel) makes about as much sense as him at the end of DP 2 going to the end of X-Men Origins to kill Barakapool or stop Ryan Reynolds from doing Green Lantern in that it doesn’t but you go with it.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/8/2024, 9:55 AM
More!
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/8/2024, 10:00 AM
Why are we STILL getting articles based on MTTSH's guesswork when they were deemed "increasingly unreliable"?
https://comicbookmovie.com/fantastic-four/mcu-rumor-roundup-major-the-fantastic-four-first-steps-spoilers-taskmasters-new-suit-and-mcu-reboot-a212440#gs.cs8grg
Unites
Unites - 8/8/2024, 10:07 AM
This ain't a trusted source.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/8/2024, 10:08 AM
Why are you still using this one as a crutch?

They've been proven to be full of shit lately - you even had a sort of tantrum over it with your list about false DP+W "rumours"
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/8/2024, 10:14 AM

Not a credible source unless you are trying to source brain herpes.

