DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Closes In On Another Ticket-Selling Record As Ryan Reynolds Shares Touching Dogpool Post

We're now less than two weeks away from Deadpool & Wolverine's release in theaters and, while early opening weekend projections were a tad overblown, all signs point to the Merc with the Mouth and Logan breaking records.

Fandango has confirmed that the upcoming blockbuster its users recently named their "#1 Most Anticipated Movie of 2024" is now on track to be the #1 Ticket Pre-Seller of 2024. Needless to say, that bodes well for Deadpool & Wolverine's projected $165 million debut.

Could the threequel go as high as $200 million when it opens in the U.S. later this month? It's a big ask, yes, but we can't fully discount the possibility.

In other news, Ryan Reynolds - who, alongside Hugh Jackman, has just finished promoting the movie in the UK - just took to X to share a heartwarming message about Dogpool. The pooch once named Britain's Ugliest Dog has joined the duo at various events and Reynolds wants fans to know just how special she is.

"Folks are asking if Peggy/Mary Puppins/[Dogpool] is CGI. The answer is no. She’s a natural beauty and she’s had ZERO cosmetic procedures beyond a decent nighttime exfoliation routine followed by a high-end Swedish nourishing mask. Sure I made the mistake of feeding her after midnight but this little Mogwai has been a constant source of glamour, panache and dare I say an absolutely [frick]less attitude that gives quiet luxury amid loud living. Worth mentioning that she’s a good example of how perspective is a malleable and ever-changing thing. You could look at her and see something hard to love or difficult to look at. But that attribute is the very same thing which made her special. It’s the thing that’s given her power and purpose." "I hope she becomes the biggest [frick]ing star on earth and moves to Bel Air. I hope she sits by her fancy pool, sunning her enormous, distended nipples and 61 inch tongue, while watching Isle Of Dogs, Benji, Turner & Hooch and Air Bud, but absolutely NEVER - under ANY circumstances - is she to watch Marley & Me. That movie can [frick] off for a thousand years. It somehow ruined my childhood even though I saw it when I was 39."

Check out Fandango's latest Deadpool & Wolverine update along with Reynolds' full X post below.

The #1 Most Anticipated Movie of 2024 is now on pace to be the #1 Ticket Pre-Seller of 2024. Tell all your best bubs. #DeadpoolAndWolverine is only in theaters July 26.https://t.co/nEJXNypw2J pic.twitter.com/l46jswRVPR — Fandango (@Fandango) July 12, 2024 London, you beautiful bastard. Thanks for breaking your arms around the #DeadpoolAndWolverine tour. No idea what day or time or year it is. But I’m absolutely certain I’ve laughed my goddamn guts out every second of making the most extraordinary film of my career with two of my… pic.twitter.com/aGHdSznm3v — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 12, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.