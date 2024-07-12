Detailed DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Preview SPOILERS Reveal New Cameos, Variants, And Major Plot Points

Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine immediately started finding their way online after footage previews in China, but now they're taking place in the UK, it was inevitable that we'd get even more specific details from the 35-minute sneak peek.

IGN has shared a full breakdown of the preview, though you'll find plenty on Reddit as well! Marvel Studios must be okay with these spoilers getting out there which likely means they barely scratch the surface of what's to come in the movie.

According to the site, Deadpool is brought to the TVA by Mr. Paradox; he offers Wade Wilson a chance to live on the Sacred Timeline, but needs his help to ensure his "Time Ripper" device - which can "mercy kill" dying timelines - actually works.

Why? Well, Deapdool's reality, the Fox-verse, is withering away because its anchor, Wolverine, has died (in 2017's Logan). While a timeline's death can take up to 1000 years after this happens, Paradox's plan to expedite things is part of his quest to prove himself invaluable to the TVA and hopefully become its leader.

After the events of Loki, the organisation is clearly in disarray and, with no He Who Remains, there's a power vacuum. As for those anchors, they're described as a person of vital importance to a specific timeline, something we're sure will be key elsewhere in the Multiverse Saga.

Jon Favreau shows up as Happy Hogan for a scene in which Wade travels back to 2018 and visits Avengers Campus. Using Cable's time-travel device, he requests to join the team in the hope of impressing Vanessa and is refused (leading to him becoming a used car salesman).

Deadpool is understandably unhappy with the thought of his friends and family fading into nothingness and decides to track down a replacement Wolverine for his timeline. Stealing TVA tech, he finds Logan's grave on his world and digs up only Adamantium bones which the Merc uses to brutally kill the agents pursuing him.

He then encounters a 5'3" version of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine who has been shrunk down with VFX, Patch (who isn't played by Daniel Radcliffe), a comic-accurate Old Man Logan, a Wolverine crucified on a giant X in a nod to Chris Claremont, a Variant in his brown and tan costume about to fight The Hulk, a '90s-inspired Variant with "glam rock-like hair and a black wrestler-style costume," and the drunk Wolverine from the trailers who has the yellow suit on under his civilian clothes.

There are gags about the state of the MCU and the Multiverse and, realising Deadpool and a Wolverine who let down his world are no use to him, Paradox sends them to The Void. The preview ends with the "Best Bubs" squaring off there!

A trailer, meanwhile, included the Deadpool Corps, confirmation that Cassandra Nova is Professor X's twin, and various other new scenes which we could easily imagine being released as a "final trailer" in the weeks ahead.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.