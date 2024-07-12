Detailed DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Preview SPOILERS Reveal New Cameos, Variants, And Major Plot Points

The cat is officially out of the bag when it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine's preview screenings, and this detailed description pulls the curtain back on key story details, cameos, Variants, and more...

By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine immediately started finding their way online after footage previews in China, but now they're taking place in the UK, it was inevitable that we'd get even more specific details from the 35-minute sneak peek. 

IGN has shared a full breakdown of the preview, though you'll find plenty on Reddit as well! Marvel Studios must be okay with these spoilers getting out there which likely means they barely scratch the surface of what's to come in the movie. 

According to the site, Deadpool is brought to the TVA by Mr. Paradox; he offers Wade Wilson a chance to live on the Sacred Timeline, but needs his help to ensure his "Time Ripper" device - which can "mercy kill" dying timelines - actually works. 

Why? Well, Deapdool's reality, the Fox-verse, is withering away because its anchor, Wolverine, has died (in 2017's Logan). While a timeline's death can take up to 1000 years after this happens, Paradox's plan to expedite things is part of his quest to prove himself invaluable to the TVA and hopefully become its leader. 

After the events of Loki, the organisation is clearly in disarray and, with no He Who Remains, there's a power vacuum. As for those anchors, they're described as a person of vital importance to a specific timeline, something we're sure will be key elsewhere in the Multiverse Saga. 

Jon Favreau shows up as Happy Hogan for a scene in which Wade travels back to 2018 and visits Avengers Campus. Using Cable's time-travel device, he requests to join the team in the hope of impressing Vanessa and is refused (leading to him becoming a used car salesman).

Deadpool is understandably unhappy with the thought of his friends and family fading into nothingness and decides to track down a replacement Wolverine for his timeline. Stealing TVA tech, he finds Logan's grave on his world and digs up only Adamantium bones which the Merc uses to brutally kill the agents pursuing him. 

He then encounters a 5'3" version of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine who has been shrunk down with VFX, Patch (who isn't played by Daniel Radcliffe), a comic-accurate Old Man Logan, a Wolverine crucified on a giant X in a nod to Chris Claremont, a Variant in his brown and tan costume about to fight The Hulk, a '90s-inspired Variant with "glam rock-like hair and a black wrestler-style costume," and the drunk Wolverine from the trailers who has the yellow suit on under his civilian clothes. 

There are gags about the state of the MCU and the Multiverse and, realising Deadpool and a Wolverine who let down his world are no use to him, Paradox sends them to The Void. The preview ends with the "Best Bubs" squaring off there!

A trailer, meanwhile, included the Deadpool Corps, confirmation that Cassandra Nova is Professor X's twin, and various other new scenes which we could easily imagine being released as a "final trailer" in the weeks ahead.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 1:37 PM
God Josh loves spoiling everything on this site. Remember a time when people liked being surprised.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/12/2024, 1:40 PM
@HerrmanM - you really don't have to click though

And nothing is spoiled in the title
This is entirely about self control lol
Phango
Phango - 7/12/2024, 1:43 PM
@HerrmanM - *Willingly clicks on article titled having spoilers, shocked to actually see spoilers* 😱
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/12/2024, 1:45 PM
@HerrmanM - People like spoilers. Always have. If you don't like them them don't click on them and read them lol.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/12/2024, 1:51 PM
@HerrmanM - I bet you walk through doors that say "Don't Enter".
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 1:52 PM
@Vigor - Thats what this site relies on, lack of self control just to get clicks. Its sad.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 2:00 PM
@IAmAHoot - I bet your moms always open.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/12/2024, 2:08 PM
@HerrmanM - And I bet most moms would be ashamed of how you’re acting with that response.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 2:15 PM
@IAmAHoot - The only mom who comes to this site is Josh.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/12/2024, 2:18 PM
@HerrmanM - Oh, well he gets off on all this, so I'll allow that.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 2:20 PM
@IAmAHoot - Hes busting a nut right now to all these clicks we've given him.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/12/2024, 1:40 PM
Excited to see 5'3 wolverine !! Lol
And I'm dying to know "which hulk" wolverine faces off against
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/12/2024, 1:41 PM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/12/2024, 1:42 PM
@Vigor - Eric Bana i’m hoping since technically edward is mark
Vigor
Vigor - 7/12/2024, 1:42 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - eh. I'll take it
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/12/2024, 1:44 PM
@Vigor - Optimal would likely be something that looks like Ang Lee's if not getting a full power MCU version.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/12/2024, 1:47 PM
@Matchesz - Yeah but variants can look like anything.
Evansly
Evansly - 7/12/2024, 1:49 PM
@Apophis71 - Don't make me Ang Lee, you won't like me when I'm Ang Lee
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/12/2024, 1:52 PM
@Evansly - Which is the joke they are unlikely to avoid right before DP is sucker punched back though his portal, lol.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/12/2024, 1:50 PM
Was happy to read it! That Patch is a CGI smaller Hugh Jackman actually made me chuckle; I can't wait to see that, especially after the rumor mill of BS.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/12/2024, 2:12 PM
@IAmAHoot - It seems from the article that Patch is a separate variant from the 5’3 Hugh Jackman one

Completely agree on can’t wait to see it though 😁
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/12/2024, 2:16 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Oh, good call! Neglected the comma. Legitimately was thinking that Wilding should have used semicolons between each when I was reading it.
Thanks for the eye!

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 1:52 PM
Wait but Logan didn't die by some time traveler or something like that. So the anchor just dying in general destroys the timeline? I mean, the anchor has to die eventually (even Logan can't live forever). And what, does the universe literally not exist until the anchor is born?

I get it's meta, but it's still part of the mcu. These rules are part of what will be the rest of the mcu. Why couldn't they have just said the universe was being destroyed by an incursion? They could've even made a joke about how it's multiple timeli es happening at once, explaining the multiple inconsistencies in the fox universe.
BassMan
BassMan - 7/12/2024, 1:53 PM
That’s actually sounds like a great story, and if that’s only the first 40 minutes I’m hyped for the rest.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 1:57 PM
Spoilthemovieforyou.com
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/12/2024, 2:09 PM
@HerrmanM - I think you meant to type "ImACrybaby.com" Literally nothing spoiled in the headline and teaser image, yet you still decided to click on the article and whine.

In fact, your lack of self-control when it comes to whining has hilariously contributed more clicks than the people who only clicked once to read the post. 😂
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 2:13 PM
@JoshWilding - I'm glad I could be of service. I'll be expecting a check.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/12/2024, 1:57 PM
Now I don't have to see the movie!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/12/2024, 1:59 PM
I honestly dont care about spoilers anymore, these idiots who run these sites telling us what's going to happen are inevitable, it's their business to ruin other people's curiosity, so why fight it?

So I just go watch the movie and enjoy it.

[frick] you and your spoilers👊
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 2:03 PM
That sounds real good for the most part…

I am a bit confused though , does he go to the Avengers Campus during his mission to find a replacement Wolverine or is it a flashback to beforehand that shows how he ended up as a used car salesman?.

Also ,Wolverine being the anchor of the Fox-verse is such a good idea given how he was pretty much the main character of those films.

