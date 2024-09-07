DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art And Stills Offer A Detailed Look At The MCU's Gender-Swapped Quill

Deadpool & Wolverine further explored The Void, introducing a Cassandra Nova Variant deemed so dangerous to the Multiverse that she'd been allowed to do what she pleases there (and, in exchange for not leaving, the TVA left Professor X's twin to her own devices).

When Wade Wilson and Logan crossed paths with the villain, they also came face-to-face with some familiar - and not so familiar - Variants. Among them was Quill, a mutant you may or may not remember from 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.

Able to sprout porcupine-like quills from his body and use them as high-speed projectiles which could kill his enemies at will, he was portrayed by Ken Leung. However, in Deadpool & Wolverine, he became a she.

In Leung's place was stunt performer Nilly Cetin and, thanks to concept artist Jonay Bacallado, we have a detailed look at the villain (both in artwork and behind-the-scenes images.

"Cassandra’s henchmen are [Variants of] mutants we got to see in the X-Men Universe over the years," Bacallado explains. "Ryan [Reynolds] and Shawn [Levy] wanted to have female variants of some of the original mutants, and Quill was one of them. We envisioned her as some sort of cool mechanic in The Void."

"We suggested a new take on the quills, so we presented her with quills in her bare arms. It made sense she would use them in fighting scenarios. The makeup team led by the amazing makeup designer Bill Corso did such a great job!" he concluded.

This is a really cool design and one which may have gone largely unnoticed on screen but still had a huge amount of work put into it. In recent weeks, it's become clear many of these Variants were portrayed by stunt performers, something that perhaps shouldn't surprise seeing as Ryan Reynolds has advocated for a "Best Stunts" category at the Oscars.

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Quill below.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It's a f***ing masterpiece."

