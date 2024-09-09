DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals A Scene NOT In The Movie And Hugh Jackman's AGE OF APOCALYPSE Variant

The "Art of" book for Deadpool & Wolverine goes on sale next month and Phil Saunders has just shared one of his keyframes for the movie.

This didn't make it into the threequel but, as the artist explains, "My first job was to visualize [a] homage to the iconic DeNiro/Pacino scene from Michael Mann’s 'Heat,' but with Deadpool opposite Wolvey at Kate Mantelini’s."

"I tried to put in as much character as I could and find a moment that would sum up their dynamic," Saunders continues. "I thought this would be *exactly* how a 'stealing fries' moment would work out between them."

It's a beautiful piece of artwork and one we'd imagine was used to try and find a feel for what Wade Wilson and Logan would look like on screen and how they'd interact.

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Heat moment in the Instagram post below.

Saunders has also posted his design for the Age of Apocalypse Wolverine Variant. On this piece, he says, "[Andy Park] had me working on a couple of Variants...I was trying to justify the red stripes as negative space between the belts of Wolverine’s vest rather than as a purely decorative element. As always, [Hugh Jackman] is a pleasure to paint."

While some of those fortunate enough to have watched early Deadpool & Wolverine previews mistakenly identified this Wolverine as a "glam rock" Variant, comic book fans were delighted to see this one-handed future Logan on screen.

You can see him in all his glory below.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.