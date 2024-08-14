DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Best Look Yet At Hugh Jackman's Comic-Accurate "Short King" Logan

For years, fans have complained that Hugh Jackman is too tall to play Wolverine. At 6 feet 3 inches, he is indeed a whole foot taller than the comic book version of the character, but would such a diminutive Logan work on screen?

Deadpool & Wolverine set out to answer that by introducing the clawed mutant's "Short King" Variant. As the Merc with the Mouth scoured the Multiverse for a Wolverine who could replace Earth-100005's anchor, he encountered a pint-sized Logan who...well, didn't exactly measure up!

At first glance, he seemed perfect; younger than the Wolverine Variant that Wade ends up with, he's also jacked. Alas, he's just too small.

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared his concept art for this comic-accurate Wolverine and, to be fair, he looks pretty cool (and is very much in line with the comics).

However, surround this guy - whether it's a CG'd Jackman or someone who is really that short - with a team of X-Men featuring actors who are six foot and above, poor Wolvie would stand out for all the wrong reasons.

We also have some concept art depicting two key members of the Deadpool Corps. First up is John Staub's take on Headpool, a Deadpool Variant voiced by Superman star Nathan Fillion.

Then, there's Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park's final design for Babypool. 1-year-old Olin Reynolds played this Variant and, alongside Kidpool and Dogpool, was the only member of the Corps to (thankfully) not go toe-to-toe with Deadpool and Wolverine.

