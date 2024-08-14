DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Best Look Yet At Hugh Jackman's Comic-Accurate "Short King" Logan

Newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine concept art offers our best look at Hugh Jackman's comic-accurate "Short King" Wolverine, while we also have new artwork of the Deadpool Corps' Headpool and Babypool.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

For years, fans have complained that Hugh Jackman is too tall to play Wolverine. At 6 feet 3 inches, he is indeed a whole foot taller than the comic book version of the character, but would such a diminutive Logan work on screen?

Deadpool & Wolverine set out to answer that by introducing the clawed mutant's "Short King" Variant. As the Merc with the Mouth scoured the Multiverse for a Wolverine who could replace Earth-100005's anchor, he encountered a pint-sized Logan who...well, didn't exactly measure up!

At first glance, he seemed perfect; younger than the Wolverine Variant that Wade ends up with, he's also jacked. Alas, he's just too small. 

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared his concept art for this comic-accurate Wolverine and, to be fair, he looks pretty cool (and is very much in line with the comics).

However, surround this guy - whether it's a CG'd Jackman or someone who is really that short - with a team of X-Men featuring actors who are six foot and above, poor Wolvie would stand out for all the wrong reasons.

We also have some concept art depicting two key members of the Deadpool Corps. First up is John Staub's take on Headpool, a Deadpool Variant voiced by Superman star Nathan Fillion. 

Then, there's Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park's final design for Babypool. 1-year-old Olin Reynolds played this Variant and, alongside Kidpool and Dogpool, was the only member of the Corps to (thankfully) not go toe-to-toe with Deadpool and Wolverine. 

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/14/2024, 4:11 PM
User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/14/2024, 4:13 PM
He looked too slim
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 5:05 PM
@WhateverItTakes - exactly. If he was adequately stocky than it would work better.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/14/2024, 4:13 PM
Yeah, ngl. We can’t do the comic accurate short king Wolvy in live action. Shortest they can go is a Tom Holland 5’8.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/14/2024, 4:27 PM
@FireandBlood - 5'6" would be perfect, IMO. Short enough to make him look shorter than most men around him, still in the realm of normal.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/14/2024, 5:01 PM
@FireandBlood - Radcliffe is 5'5", but despite somehow being older than Jackman was when he took the role, I don't think he has the gravitas to pull it off.

Back in my day, the prevailing theory was that Glen Danzig would get the role, on account of his being short, muscley, and mean. Glad that never came to pass.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/14/2024, 5:25 PM
@clintthahamster - The man is an actor extraordinaire
User Comment Image
As well as a brilliant director!
User Comment Image

Jk. Bullet dodged. 😝
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/14/2024, 4:20 PM
That was a funny bit for sure, but I would guess that that version was closer to 4'3" than 5'3". In my opinion, someone built like an off season version of natural body builder Jeff Nippard, who is 5'6", would be perfect for the role. IMO, tall, thin handsome, soft looking Jackman doesn't just look equally absurd in the other direction in the role, he represents the cowardice of the studios and lack of faith in the character.

User Comment Image

https://qph.cf2.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-acbf0a1105947bc4af6722cde05e5a95-pjlq
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/14/2024, 4:44 PM
@Izaizaiza - jackman is “soft looking”? Since when?
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 8/14/2024, 5:30 PM
@Izaizaiza - co-signed. He’s clearly under five feet in the movie. I suspect it’s their bad faith attempt to dissuade viewers from petitioning for the comic accurate height in future actors.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/14/2024, 4:24 PM
This one was for Nomis and everyone who wanted a comicbook accurate...short King, lel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 4:26 PM
He obviously looks great in that concept art as opposed to the film itself (which makes sense since it was there moreso as a joke and was weird looking since we know Jackman isn’t short lol)…

However was it me or did he seem shorter then 5 ft 3 in?.

User Comment Image

Anyway if/when we do get a new Logan then I hope he is shorter then Jackman but even then I do think they will go as accurate as his comic height.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 5:08 PM
I mean I don’t think that they will go as comic accurate height wise even then.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 4:40 PM
Also , still wish Headpool was “ Barakapool” from X-Men Origins but oh well…

It was such a minor role and it was nice to hear Fillion do it that I don’t really mind tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/14/2024, 4:46 PM
I think the biggest takeaway from this film is that DP now joins the Mount Rushmore of cucks, alongside Dr strange, Venom, and comic book spidey
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/14/2024, 4:46 PM
2 of which are brought to you by Zeb Wells.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 5:07 PM
@JFerguson - are you a cuck for every ex of yours that's now with a different man after your relationship ended?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/14/2024, 5:17 PM
@Slotherin - nope I don’t stick around to find out. The four mentioned are friend zoned betas.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/14/2024, 5:20 PM
@JFerguson - You aint a chad. You run away like a little bitch. BETA BETA BETA BETA BETA BETA BETA etc
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/14/2024, 5:27 PM
@TheRogue - lord knows I used to be one. But I killed that version of me.

User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/14/2024, 5:34 PM
@JFerguson - I believe there is a beta in all of us.

User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 5:36 PM
@JFerguson - Is Ant-Man an exception since he's got a new boo and just around for his kid?
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 8/14/2024, 4:46 PM
He definitely looked way shorter than 5'3", and far, far too slim (and maybe that he was wearing all black in the film? I don't know, maybe that one's a reach....). Just look at the difference between this concept art and the final result. If this was Marvel's way of saying that a visually accurate Wolverine wouldn't work on film, they sure picked an odd way to do it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/14/2024, 4:49 PM
a midget wolverine is just not gonna sell movie tickets like a 6 inch jackman.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 5:37 PM
@harryba11zack - you have a way with words that tickles me sir
r0njeremy
r0njeremy - 8/14/2024, 4:54 PM
That wolverine picture drawing looks like KARL URBAN from the boys series?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 4:57 PM
@r0njeremy - dude would have made a good Wolverine.

User Comment Image

Might be too old now and was already Skurge in the MCU too.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 8/14/2024, 4:55 PM
All Hugh needed to do the whole time is crook himself, he looks way more beast and short. Imagine an actual shorty crooking!
Fogs
Fogs - 8/14/2024, 4:59 PM
Dude looks thick in these concepts, my guess is they made him so slim in the movie so he would look ridiculous, and that was the joke
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 5:09 PM
He looked... Shrunken... in the movie....

This looks much better
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 5:17 PM
@Slotherin - well , he was lol

If you are gonna shrink an actor like that then there’s always gonna be some weirdness I feel.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/14/2024, 5:19 PM
@Slotherin - Nah you dont say?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 5:34 PM
@TheRogue -
@TheVisionary25 -
Sure, but I mean he didn't look like he was just made shorter... he looked altogether smaller.

Like if you had an image and instead of making it half the height but same width, you made it half the height AND half the width...
This here looks more like he's stocky.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/14/2024, 5:38 PM
@Slotherin - If it was a serious movie, and they really tried, he would look something equvilent to the hobbits from lotr, but a bit better. Funny enough one of my fancastings is in those movies.

User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/14/2024, 5:39 PM
@Slotherin - Obviously wolverine isnt as short as a hobbit, but you know what I mean.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/14/2024, 5:26 PM
Im shocked that this site seems to think it was a serious potrayel of short wolverine. It was obviously a joke. Oh my god guys.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/14/2024, 5:37 PM
Guys… it was a JOKE. Mfs out here having a whole debate over a obvious JOKE, stop sharing pics of your fav 5’6 fitness TikToker you think Marvel should cast as the comic accurate Wolverine, we all know it’ll never happen. 😂😂😂😂
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 5:37 PM
Ron Jeremy for Wolverine
Order66
Order66 - 8/14/2024, 5:38 PM
I’m so glad we got to see 5’3 Logan that way we never see it again in the MCU and how ridiculously stupid it looked. Hope this discussion goes away forever.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

