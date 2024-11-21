DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Dafne Keene's X-23 Gets A New Hot Toys Figure (And It Reveals Some Fun Easter Eggs)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Dafne Keene's X-23 Gets A New Hot Toys Figure (And It Reveals Some Fun Easter Eggs)

Hot Toys has revealed a new 1/6th scale action figure based on Dafne Keen's appearance as Laura/X-23 in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. There are some fun Easter Eggs, including a familiar logo...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Logan star Dafne Keen made her surprise return as Laura/X-23 in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine. By the time the credits rolled, she'd returned home on Earth-10005 and the stage was set for her to likely suit up in the next Avengers movies. 

Now, Hot Toys has unveiled its shockingly lifelike 1/6th scale X-23 action figure based on her appearance in the Marvel Studios threequel. It's a shame Laura never wore a comic-accurate costume, though we'd imagine that's coming down the line. 

Here's the official description from the company: 

"Masterfully crafted based on Dafne Keen’s appearance as X-23 in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and interchangeable hair sculptures, interchangeable hands with extra bone claw styles, and a skillfully tailored outfit, complete with detailed tall boots, a backpack with a horse-shaped accessory, a pair of sunglasses, and a battle-damaged Juggernaut helmet. The figure also comes with a rocky-themed diorama base to enhance the display."

Hot Toys is also working on figures based on Blade, Elektra, and Gambit. We'd imagine those are next to be revealed, but these images feature some fun Easter Eggs, including the fact Laura has the X-Men logo on her belt. 

"I've said this a trillion times, I would play Laura for the rest of my life, and I would be content," Keen, who also starred in The Acolyte earlier this year, said in a recent interview. "She's the most incredible character to play, and I have so much fun playing her, and I have so much love for her [and] Marvel."

"So I really hope I get a call, even if it is to do like another tiny little silly cameo in something, I'd be really happy," she continued. "And chance I get to be her again and get the claws back on."

Take a closer look at Hot Toys' X-23 in the Instagram gallery below. 

467815699-976192107878135-4707448195706141939-n

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.

X-MEN Star Michael Fassbender Teases Possible Magneto Return After Watching DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Related:

X-MEN Star Michael Fassbender Teases Possible Magneto Return After Watching DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Becomes The Most-Watched Live-Action Movie On Disney+ Since BLACK PANTHER 2
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Becomes The Most-Watched Live-Action Movie On Disney+ Since BLACK PANTHER 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JimMoriarty
JimMoriarty - 11/21/2024, 5:14 AM
Awesome. She is fantastic in the role.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 11/21/2024, 5:30 AM
I'm running out of time to own a Hot Toys figure :(

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder