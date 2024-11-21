DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Dafne Keene's X-23 Gets A New Hot Toys Figure (And It Reveals Some Fun Easter Eggs)

Logan star Dafne Keen made her surprise return as Laura/X-23 in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine. By the time the credits rolled, she'd returned home on Earth-10005 and the stage was set for her to likely suit up in the next Avengers movies.

Now, Hot Toys has unveiled its shockingly lifelike 1/6th scale X-23 action figure based on her appearance in the Marvel Studios threequel. It's a shame Laura never wore a comic-accurate costume, though we'd imagine that's coming down the line.

Here's the official description from the company:

"Masterfully crafted based on Dafne Keen’s appearance as X-23 in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and interchangeable hair sculptures, interchangeable hands with extra bone claw styles, and a skillfully tailored outfit, complete with detailed tall boots, a backpack with a horse-shaped accessory, a pair of sunglasses, and a battle-damaged Juggernaut helmet. The figure also comes with a rocky-themed diorama base to enhance the display."

Hot Toys is also working on figures based on Blade, Elektra, and Gambit. We'd imagine those are next to be revealed, but these images feature some fun Easter Eggs, including the fact Laura has the X-Men logo on her belt.

"I've said this a trillion times, I would play Laura for the rest of my life, and I would be content," Keen, who also starred in The Acolyte earlier this year, said in a recent interview. "She's the most incredible character to play, and I have so much fun playing her, and I have so much love for her [and] Marvel."

"So I really hope I get a call, even if it is to do like another tiny little silly cameo in something, I'd be really happy," she continued. "And chance I get to be her again and get the claws back on."

Take a closer look at Hot Toys' X-23 in the Instagram gallery below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.