DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Reveals Truth About Cameo Rumors And Mephisto Plans; New Gambit Stills Released

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has revealed whether any of those rumoured cameos were really considered, while also addressing early plans for Mephisto and Jordan Peele's villainous TVA agent.

Aug 06, 2024
Like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it, there was a seemingly endless list of Deadpool & Wolverine cameo rumours before the movie finally arrived in theaters. 

Some came from social media "scoopers," while others were teased by the actors themselves. Talking to Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, director Shawn Levy set the record straight on some of the internet's wildest claims. 

Asked about a possible appearance from Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X, the filmmaker responded, "Never even discussed. Studied by Emma Corrin, big time, because the Cassandra siblinghood to Professor X is really interesting to us, but never discussed, never considered." 

As for the X-Men (who we'd hoped to see suit up in their own comic-accurate costumes), Levy added, "I read a lot about Storm. I read a lot about Anna Paquin coming back. I mean, I read everything. The internet has been a delightful smokescreen for the truth. Pyro was in early. Tyler Mane's Sabretooth was in early."

Given Liev Schreiber's prominent role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, many fans expected he'd reprise the role of Sabretooth. Instead, the plan was always to use X-Men's Mane. 

"No, although Liev is awesome," Levy said. "Never Liev, always Tyler. Zeb Wells, one of our fellow writers, from his youth, was a big fan of Tyler Mane's Sabretooth. He wrote that in an early draft of the script and it stuck."

Concept art has previously confirmed Deadpool 2 was once set to feature the cast of 2015's ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot. Despite them making an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine's emotional credits montage, that's as far as their involvement in the movie ever got. 

"To be in the movie more than that clip? No, we knew early on that Chris Evans was going to be our Johnny Storm," Levy confirmed. 

The director also elaborated on Ryan Reynolds' recent Jordan Peele remarks, saying he was eyed to play a "high-ranking TVA bureaucrat villain" very early on in the writing process. Mephisto, who we expect to see make his MCU debut in Ironheart, was also under consideration. 

"I don't remember if that was Jordan character, but I do remember in some early versions...again, our offices are littered with ripped-up beat sheets that didn't quite feel right," Levy revealed. "I know Mephisto was in some of those."

Reynolds has also shared a couple of new shots of Channing Tatum's Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine which you can check out in the Facebook post below.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director On Enlisting Channing Tatum And Being In Line To Helm The Solo GAMBIT Movie
How can someone be a big time Tyler Mane Sabretooth fan and then write him a scene like that ?
@Matchesz - at least he got to speak
I thought he did fine in D&W but I did not like him in X-Men
@Matchesz
Better him than Liev's version dying like that, bub.
@cyclopsprime - I thought it was turned into another anticlimactic comedic scene like 80% of the MCU. whatever
@Matchesz - it’s zeb wells the guy who is the current writer of the worst amazing Spider-Man run in history. An absolute stain on the comic book industry.
Next most anticipated movie is Secret Wars, solely based on the notion that we’ll likely get a bunch of cameos there along with the long over due soft reboot that takes us into a new phase with X-Men and potentially variants of Avengers moving forward.

I’m ready for a fresh start with some new faces
With Logan and now this, this is now TWICE that they've messed up perfect opportunities to bring Liev back and that makes me so sad lol
@NightEagle3 - yeah

Besides the opening , he’s by far the best part of X-Men Origins so it’s unfortunate he hasn’t gotten a chance to reprise the role

Cuban link look like a box of crayons
I'm still at the lot, tryna cop the Cayenne
I told the judge, "[frick] it", I'm goin' on the run
Ummmm... did anyone else think that Gambit's comic accurate costume did NOT translate well on screen? I thought it was too much. Especially the head gear. I mean, what purpose does that serve? And just the costume. Channing was fine. I know I know, out of everything that was in this movie, "That's" the thing that is going to stick out at me? It is what it is....
@AgentSmith - I thought it looked fine (maybe too clean but that’s about it)

I’m sure when he’s a bigger character , they would give him a better one , he’ll this might have been something he just scrapped together in the Void
I remember the Resistance stuff with these members was leaked at some point but just goes to show that there’s a lot of BS out there aswell and it can’t be proven wrong until the movie or show comes out.

Also seems like Jordan Peele was up to play Paradox at some point (or another TVA character that could have served that function) which could have been interesting but I thought Matthew Macfadyen did well in the role and brought the right level of smarminess to it.

Mephisto could have been interesting too but might have been an odd place to introduce him so ultimately it worked out for the best imo.

