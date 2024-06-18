DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Addresses Possibility Of Also Helming DEADPOOL 4 For Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds first played Wade Wilson in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In the movie, he was still a regular mercenary, though William Stryker would later transform him into the twisted Weapon XI (portrayed by Scott Adkins).

The idea seemed to be to set the stage for Deadpool's return - his severed head was revealed to be "alive" in a post-credits scene - but 20th Century Fox went about the whole thing in an incredibly clumsy way.

The actor got the chance to make things right with 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2; however, next month, we'll see Reynolds make his MCU debut as the Merc with the Mouth in Marvel Studios' R-Rated Deadpool & Wolverine.

Free Guy and possible Avengers 5 director Shawn Levy is at the helm and, in an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker addressed the possibility of returning for Deadpool 4.

"Usually I have to lie. I'm waiting for the questions when I have to lie and pretend I don't know the answer, but this one I can sincerely say I don't know," Levy admitted. "But I can, in the same breath, say, 'Man, this thing has been the hardest, most all-consuming thing I've ever done. But it's also been the most creatively gratifying.'"

"Because with Deadpool, there's no rules. It is, in its very DNA, built on tonal audacity. So, for a filmmaker, what a delight. And to do it with my best friend Ryan, my other buddy Hugh, the three of us who have known each other now for a very long time, it was just a blast."

"Because if you work with friends, you don't mind making an ass of yourself. And if you're working on something that's comedic, you better be willing to fall on your face," he concluded.

Given Levy's comments about Deadpool & Wolverine being "the hardest, most all-consuming thing" he's done, we can't help but wonder whether he's really interested in taking charge of a movie as massive as Avengers 5. Then again, it does sound like he's enjoyed his MCU experience.

Another Deadpool & Wolverine promotional tie-in has also been revealed...

🚨 THE BIG REVEAL IS HERE 🚨 ​

​

We've teamed up with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine to create FOUR limited edition DiGiorno pizzas.​



And we promise, they're worth the hype 🤤​



Reply which you're trying first & see Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters July 26. pic.twitter.com/5CvBNwrXg0 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) June 17, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.