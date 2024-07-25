DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Drops Some Intriguing Hints About The Titular Duo's MCU Future - SPOILERS

Like many of you, we'd expected Deadpool & Wolverine to be a two-hour commercial for Avengers 5. Instead, it's a phenomenal standalone adventure which, despite some exciting nods to the wider MCU, keeps the focus on its leads.

Still, there are some intriguing hints about what the future holds in store for Wade Wilson and Logan in the MCU.

When Mr. Paradox first brings the Merc with the Mouth to the TVA, he offers him a place on the Sacred Timeline (Earth-616) before Earth-100005's destruction. However, he only does so because his bosses believe the anti-hero has an important role to play in the future.

Deadpool even gets a glimpse of that when we see a screen with Chris Hemsworth's Thor cradling a dying Wade (half his mask has been destroyed) as he sobs over his fallen comrade. It might be a gag, but Paradox really doesn't want the Merc to see his future so this scene may well be revisited.

As we explained earlier today, Deadpool & Wolverine concludes with the title duo back on Earth-100005 as the timeline thrives. Loki's Hunter B-15 arrests Paradox for his creation of the Time Ripper and says to Wade and Logan that their role in the Multiverse is just beginning. Once again, the insinuation is that these two are crucial to what's happening on the Sacred Timeline.

However, if Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decline to return, this movie still serves as a fitting and emotional send-off.

Deadpool can work in a PG-13 setting (albeit sparingly) and it's established earlier in the movie that Wolverine is no fan of Earth's Mightiest Heroes when he says, "F*** The Avengers." With that in mind, Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars must be something the actors have discussed with Kevin Feige.

Will these two find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict between the Avengers and X-Men? That would be a fun way to give us a rematch...

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.