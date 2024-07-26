DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hot Toys Figure Reveals Detailed Look At The MCU's Ladypool - Possible SPOILERS

Hot Toys has unveiled yet another figure based on Deadpool & Wolverine, this time putting the spotlight on the one and only Lady Deadpool/Ladypool. Take a closer look at the Deadpool Corps leader here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine introduces the MCU's take on the Deadpool Corps and, while their role in the movie is smaller than we'd have liked, they certainly leave their mark! 

Their leader is Lady Deadpool/Ladypool (you can find out who plays her here) and, thanks to Hot Toys, we have a detailed look at the Variant's costume. While these are only very early shots of the 1/6th scale figure, it looks like she'll come bundled with her dual Uzi submachine guns, katanas, and Dogpool. 

The upcoming Deadpool figure also includes the loveable pooch alongside Babypool and Headpool. A Kidpool figure is also thought to be in the works, meaning collectors will eventually be able to assemble their own Deadpool Corps. 

"It was an interesting dynamic because we were very rarely all five of us in one place," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently told Geeks of Color when asked about his role in helping write the movie. "Zeb Wells was the other writer, and during the early stages, it was a lot of just Zoom round robins as we tried to craft the story."

"And then once we had the story, once Wolverine joined this movie, and we really had a sense of what the story wanted to be – sometimes it was literally as mathematical as 'Okay, I’ll take these 20, you take those 20 to 40, 40 to 60,'" the filmmaker added. "And then we would write, and we would round robin, and literally handoff our pages to each other."

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Ladypool in the Instagram gallery below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/26/2024, 4:29 AM
This was awesome and everything I wanted from a good comic book movie and a long-awaited team up with Reynolds and Jackman.

Great jokes, fun and well shot action, Wolverine stealing the show and some really unexpected and cool cameos. And these cameos should've been what MoM was aiming for. Haven't felt goosebumps like this since Endgame and No Way Home. This was way better than anything Phases 4 and 5 have put so far. A true love letter to the Fox Marvel movies.

The story makes little sense and Cassandra Nova is another run of the mill MCU villain, but everything else almost makes up for it. My partner loved it, the whole audience loved it. This is going to make some serious cash at the box office.

Seeing it again today.

8/10

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/26/2024, 4:35 AM
@kylo0607 - Fair assessment, it's a lot of fun. I agree with almost everything (IMO, NWH and GoTG3 are better than this one).

After the hype has passed, people will realize it's more towards pure fun than making sense story-wise.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/26/2024, 5:09 AM
@kylo0607 - this being on a similar level to Endgame and No Way Home (and I'd add Loki too) shows that a multiverse story can work.

I do hope they clear up the mechanics of the multiverse, but outside of that I got faith in Avengers 5 and 6.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 7/26/2024, 4:45 AM
It was a fun flick. I liked it. Honestly, I'm over the whole "Multiverse/team up" gimmick. I'm ready for comic book movies to start getting focused in on telling good stories again.

I'm not gonna complain about all the stuff weighing on my heart I wish the film did better... Honestly there are a ton of nit picks I have with the film as a whole, but I don't really expect to ever watch it again. Not really anything special about it.

But it was fun. Definitely glad we never got Channing Tatum as Gambit in any serious movies, this film 100% confirmed that shit was awkward as hell and never would have worked. But this was a cheesey comedy and I could enjoy it.

But, this didn't do shit about "saving Marvel". All they have left is nostalgia baiting garbage and this was the last time it's likely to work.

I have a baaaaaad feeling even the Russo's can't bring back the magic. They just...... I mean let's be honest, these aren't movies anymore lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 7/26/2024, 4:50 AM
You know that feeling you get when you go to Disneyland and see the day actors suited up and there is a cheese to everything... I feel like they are intentionally trying to introduce that amusement park Disney sterilized cheese into all of the movies and shows.

I honestly think that is what it is. The Star Wars and Marvel stuff they make now all feels like it has that Disney amusement park vibe.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/26/2024, 5:18 AM
@TheVandalore - I'm leaving it up in the air whether this saves Marvel or not, but I do think this shows they can make a multiverse story work. I trust the Russos to do so as well.

And it's not just Disney, I think movies and tv in general are becoming more mass-appealing (and thus having less of an identity of it's own). Still, they are movies. Just not your kind.

