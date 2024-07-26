DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hot Toys Figure Reveals Detailed Look At The MCU's Ladypool - Possible SPOILERS

Deadpool & Wolverine introduces the MCU's take on the Deadpool Corps and, while their role in the movie is smaller than we'd have liked, they certainly leave their mark!

Their leader is Lady Deadpool/Ladypool (you can find out who plays her here) and, thanks to Hot Toys, we have a detailed look at the Variant's costume. While these are only very early shots of the 1/6th scale figure, it looks like she'll come bundled with her dual Uzi submachine guns, katanas, and Dogpool.

The upcoming Deadpool figure also includes the loveable pooch alongside Babypool and Headpool. A Kidpool figure is also thought to be in the works, meaning collectors will eventually be able to assemble their own Deadpool Corps.

"It was an interesting dynamic because we were very rarely all five of us in one place," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently told Geeks of Color when asked about his role in helping write the movie. "Zeb Wells was the other writer, and during the early stages, it was a lot of just Zoom round robins as we tried to craft the story."

"And then once we had the story, once Wolverine joined this movie, and we really had a sense of what the story wanted to be – sometimes it was literally as mathematical as 'Okay, I’ll take these 20, you take those 20 to 40, 40 to 60,'" the filmmaker added. "And then we would write, and we would round robin, and literally handoff our pages to each other."

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Ladypool in the Instagram gallery below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.