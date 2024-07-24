DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: Who Plays Lady Deadpool/Ladypool? We Finally Have An Answer!

Much has been said about the identity of Deadpool & Wolverine's Lady Deadpool/Ladypool, but with the movie rolling out into theaters across the globe, we can finally share a definitive answer with you...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2024 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Ever since we first heard rumblings about Lady Deadpool (or "Ladypool" as she's referred to in the MCU) being in Deadpool & Wolverine, rumours have swirled about who will play the fan-favourite Variant. 

For the longest time, singer Taylor Swift was the supposed frontrunner. There was talk of her potentially also showing up as Dazzler or herself, but Ladypool soon became the most popular claim among social media's many scoopers. 

Now, with Deadpool & Wolverine playing in the UK and several other countries, we can finally reveal Ladypool's identity. 

It turns out Ryan Reynolds wasn't kidding when he said Swift isn't in the movie as she doesn't appear in any way, shape or form (sorry, Swifties!). Instead, Green Lantern and It Ends With Us star - and Ryan Reynolds' wife - Blake Lively plays Ladypool in Deadpool & Wolverine. Wanda Wilson never unmasks and only has a few lines during the final act. 

We don't believe Lively is the one wearing the suit and there's a chance Marvel Studios wanted to keep its options open. If so, it could mean Swift was indeed eyed to make a cameo appearance by voicing the Deadpool Corps leader, only for it to not pan out. 

Regardless, with what she's given to work with, Lively does a fantastic job. 

While we'll be sharing a full breakdown of Deadpool & Wolverine's cameos with you soon, as an aside, we thought you might like to know that Nathan Fillion lends his voice to Headpool, presumably his final Marvel role before he suits up as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Superman

How do you feel about Lively playing the MCU's Lady Deadpool/Ladypool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas overseas and arrives in the U.S. in a matter of hours.

Ghoul
Ghoul - 7/24/2024, 7:27 PM
I wonder why it’s not getting more attention that Nathan Fillion is Headpool that’s actually really dope
TK420
TK420 - 7/24/2024, 7:34 PM
@Ghoul - That's [frick]in hilarious!

