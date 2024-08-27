DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Images And Concept Art Feature Prototype Suit, The Deadpool Corps, And More

Deadpool & Wolverine surprised everyone this past weekend when it returned to the top of the North American box office. After slipping to #2 the week before, the R-Rated Marvel Studios threequel topped Alien: Romulus during only its second weekend in theaters.

As the movie nears $1.3 billion worldwide, Ryan Reynolds has celebrated Deadpool & Wolverine's costume department. In the Facebook post below, she shares what appears to be an early prototype of the Merc With the Mouth's MCU costume along with several new shots of the Deadpool Corps.

Calling the costume department "second to none," Reynolds added, "The work they do isn’t just design and fabrication, it’s engineering. These suits function as beautifully as they look. Sure it takes over an hour to pee, but the suit has saved me from more injuries than I can count.|

"This whole supersuit journey started and continues with Russ Shinkle and his team at Film Illusions Inc.," the actor continued. "Huge thanks to tireless geniuses: Graham Churchyard, Mayes Rubio and Billy Lawless. Massive appreciation and awe to Ivo Coveny for making a NicePool suit (and many others, including 2099!) beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and expectations."

You can view the whole gallery below.

We also have another round of concept art; this time, we see the final designs for Kidpool and Dogpool, two standout members of the Deadpool Corps.

"I remember getting only [one] comment from the illustration," artist David Masson says of Kidpool, "along the lines of 'instead of guns lets put water pistols filled with p!ss.' Don't know who gave the note, but I think I can guess."

As for Dogpool, costume illustrator Jonay Bacallado reveals, "In this version, Ryan wanted to cover her body less and showcase the elements of her body that make Peggy so unique. She gave us so many unforgettable scenes in the movie."

There are still plenty more members of the Deadpool Corps who haven't yet been showcased in concept art, so keep checking back here because we'll no doubt be able to share those any day now!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.