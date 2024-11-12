DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Is Now Streaming On Disney+ - Check Out Some Fun New Posters For The Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel Studios has just shared a few new posters for the movie highlighting some very different - and undeniably intriguing - team-ups we didn't get to see.

The first shows Cowboypool and Old Man Logan fighting side-by-side, while the second features Wolverine surrounded by an endless supply of Deadpool Corps Variants. Finally, we get Dogpool and a literal Wolverine, a team-up we really wish had made it into the threequel.

Ryan Reynolds and filmmaker Shawn Levy previously said there are "hundreds" of Easter Eggs in Deadpool & Wolverine that fans have yet to spot.

"I'll give this one away: when I punt Wolverine's adamantium skull toward camera, and I say, 'Maradona goal,' and it goes up, if you really look closely, you'll see that his prisoner number from Les Mis is engraved in the back of the throat of the skull as it comes toward you - 24601," Reynolds said earlier this year. "It's little things like that. Also, I just love sharing those things with Hugh."

"I love being like, 'Hey, pay close attention to the skull. What do you see?' He’s like, 'Are there numbers in there?' I’m like, 'There are very specific numbers.' And you see his face, and it was just great," the actor added.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was recently asked how Deadpool and Wolverine will factor into the MCU moving forward and said, "The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast."

Check out those new Deadpool & Wolverine posters, along with a promo trailer, in the X posts below.

Hot Toys has also shared a teaser for four new Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6th scale figures: Elektra, X-23, Gambit, and Blade. There's no sign of Chris Evans' Human Torch, unfortunately, but we're sure these will be a must-have for collectors.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and recently clawed its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.