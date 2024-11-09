Kevin Feige Shares Updates On BLADE, MCU's Miles Morales, "Important" X-MEN Plans, Scarlet Witch, And More

Kevin Feige Shares Updates On BLADE, MCU's Miles Morales, &quot;Important&quot; X-MEN Plans, Scarlet Witch, And More

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shared a series of MCU updates, commenting on Blade, the X-Men, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Deadpool and Wolverine, and much, much more. Find out more right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 09, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: Omelete

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is currently at D23 Brazil and shared several big MCU updates in a wide-ranging interview with our friends over at Omelete

Much has been said about whether Blade will become a reality following yet another release date delay, and while the reboot remains undated as we write this, Feige insists Mahershala Ali will get his chance to shine in the MCU. 

"We're committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's version of him," the executive confirmed. "And rest assured, whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You're updated on what's going on. But I can say that the character will make it to the MCU."

Feige was asked about another long-absent character, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. We'd expected Agatha All Along to provide a definitive update on the hero's status, though all we were ultimately told is that Wanda Maximoff is "gone."

"We had Agatha All Along on Disney+ just now, and that series was great for us," Feige said. "Since then, there have been a lot of questions about Wanda in fans' minds... So all I can say is that we're excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can come back."

With Spider-Man 4 fast approaching, the site also wondered whether we're nearing Miles Morales' long-overdue live-action debut. "Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is in production," he said of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. "I hope that, shortly after that, he will be able to enter the MCU in live-action."

Finally, talk turned to the X-Men reboot. Marvel Studios has been sitting on those rights for a good few years now and seems to have already mapped out the role mutants will play in this shared world. 

"When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that," Feige revealed. "This time, on the road to Secret Wars, we already know very well what's going to happen. be the story until then and beyond. The X-Men are an important part of that future."

As for how Deadpool and Wolverine could factor into that, he added, "The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast."

Looking ahead to the future, Feuge also confirmed we'll see more multi-season TV shows and admitted that the extremely busy 2025 - which will feature the release of at least 10 movies and series - isn't going to be the norm. 

"We're going to have more renewals. That starts with Daredevil: Born Again. We're really excited to premiere the first season next year, when we'll already be filming the second. It shows that we like the idea of ​​developing shows over multiple seasons - after all, that's one of the most cool things on television."

"I think I can say that we are back to normal, more or less. In the past, we had four films and four series a year, and I think we'll go down to two films, three series - but that won't be the case for 2025, specifically. It turns out that we've been working on these titles for a long time, and they just happen to be ready for release now. We are very excited."

"When you set out to make two Avengers films - they are colossal, gigantic, and consume you completely. But we have already announced a Spider-Man film that will be released between Doomsday and Secret Wars."

Feige will be on stage a couple of hours from now so keep checking back here for more MCU updates!

3 Years After Blade's MCU Debut, These Are The Phase 4 And 5 Characters We're STILL Waiting To See Again
Related:

3 Years After Blade's MCU Debut, These Are The Phase 4 And 5 Characters We're STILL Waiting To See Again
MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE: 3 Trilogies Marvel Studios Could Adapt In the Next Saga
Recommended For You:

MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE: 3 Trilogies Marvel Studios Could Adapt In the Next Saga

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/9/2024, 12:27 PM
A lot of words with absolutely no meaning whatsoever, a master of the no statement, statement!
Vigor
Vigor - 11/9/2024, 12:36 PM
@Spike101 - I feel like he eased some concern

With the blade delays some people of course are wondering if it's happening ever. And he said indeed it is here. That's important from an exec of his status
And him saying xmen are the future after secret wars confirms what I suspected. People keep saying "where's xmen". Well many years ago feige said it's some time out but planned. Now we are getting ideas of when and sorta how it will come about
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/9/2024, 12:33 PM
When the X-men and Miles debut, it will be nothing short of monumental.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 11/9/2024, 12:33 PM
The people who are like "there is no plan" are daft
Just because you can't see the forest from the trees (which is by design ya dolts), doesn't mean there is no forest

That's all
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/9/2024, 12:33 PM

Into the panderVerse.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 11/9/2024, 12:37 PM
I didn't mind the wait, but now I'm sort of just like give me the x-men Kev. Brand new franchise, channel Lee/Kirby/Claremont and let's go.

Side note, fair few typos in this one Josh old boy.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/9/2024, 12:46 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - they have to make it make sense why the mutants are now in the mcu

That's what secret wars is all about. Smashing all your toys together and adding a plot in there
Thing94
Thing94 - 11/9/2024, 12:40 PM
Actually I got a good amount out of that. Miles ain't coming to live action any time soon, will be in Beyond the Spider-Verse first which God knows when that comes out so we good for a while. Also they're looking to fast track Deadpool and Wolverine always, X-Men big part of the future and sounds like a confirmation Scarlett Witch is back soon
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/9/2024, 12:44 PM
Just hurry up and get to Avengers:Secret Wars and then The X-Men and don't f*ck em up.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/9/2024, 12:46 PM
"But I can say that the character will make it to the MCU."

But didn't he already?

Anyway I like him doubling down here so I'll eat the crow when I see Ali on screen in an MCU project. He's not getting any younger though, and he's not known to be a move like Snipes.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 11/9/2024, 12:51 PM
Too soon for Miles

I want to see MCU Spider Man swing like this for 3 more movies.

?si=sTC1Jg9NXeJEGxAF

MCU Spider Man feels like Spider Man when he's in Avengers movies but in his own movies he's not (minus Mysterio scene from FFH)
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/9/2024, 12:53 PM
As always, Feige is the master of saying everything and nothing at the same time 👏
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 11/9/2024, 1:03 PM
Blade Blade Blade get ur sh$% 2gether Marvel

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder