DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Logan Is Spoiling For A Fight In New Still As Kevin Feige Teases "Universe-Sized" Stakes

A new still from Deadpool & Wolverine has been released showcasing a tense confrontation between the title characters, while Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teases the movie's "universe-sized" stakes.

By JoshWilding - May 02, 2024
Source: Empire Online

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds first shared the screen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but Logan and Wade Wilson's first true team-up will take place in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine

However, despite the shared title, Ryan Reynolds tells Empire Online to expect "the most Deadpool movie in the history of Deadpool." That doesn't mean he hasn't had the time of his life working with Jackman as these iconic Marvel superheroes, though! 

"As much as I take the ever-loving f*cking piss out of him each and every day, underneath that is a genuine love story," the actor says, explaining that their camaraderie bled into the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine.

"As adversarial as we are in the movie, the undercurrent is one of real love," Reynolds adds. "Getting to spend time with my two closest friends, and waking up in the morning with a passionate devotion to say something so horrendous that they fall over laughing is a gift."

The site confirms that Matthew Macfadyen's TVA agent is called Mr. Paradox and, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, "Deadpool is very intrigued by [the Sacred Timeline]. He learns soon thereafter that it’s not quite as simple an offer as he thought it was," he says of Deadpool being presented with the chance to travel to Earth-616. "And the stakes are universe-sized."

The site has also shared a new image from the movie featuring Deadpool and a sight that's becoming increasingly familiar to us: Hugh Jackman suited up as Wolverine, minus his mask! 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

