IRONHEART Stars Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos Tease A Major MCU Debut - SPOILERS

The first three episodes of Marvel Television's Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+, and the show's main cast members have been fielding questions about what's to come in the back half of the season.

The actors have mostly kept things pretty vague up until now, but when asked about a major cameo in an upcoming episode during an interview with ET, Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams) and Anthony Ramos (The Hood) were surprisingly forthcoming about a certain long-awaited MCU debut.

“We know how much the fans, and how long the fans, have been waiting for that," said Thorne. "For it to be in this show that they get him, let's go.”

“He's one of the elite actors of our time, too,” added Ramos.

This is probably as far as the interviewer and the actors were willing to go without actually naming the character, but we're pretty sure the majority of you know exactly who is being referred to here! If not, the official episode titles may provide a pretty big hint.

Check out the official #Ironheart episode guide and stream on @DisneyPlus starting June 24.

We're not going to get into exactly how and when this individual is introduced, suffice it to say that they do prove to be a highlight of the season, and we are looking forward to seeing what Marvel Studios has planned for the character down the line.

I've seen all six episodes of #Ironheart, and it's not good. It becomes obvious very quickly why Marvel decided to dump this on D+ 3 eps at a time. Can't fault the cast, but none of them are given much to work with. Some of the action scenes are passable and the finale is by far… pic.twitter.com/UxTD7SvDCu — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) June 24, 2025

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.