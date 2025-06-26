IRONHEART Stars Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos Tease A Major MCU Debut - SPOILERS

IRONHEART Stars Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos Tease A Major MCU Debut - SPOILERS

Though they stop just short of naming the character, Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos have teased the long-awaited debut of a certain villain in an upcoming episode...

Jun 26, 2025
The first three episodes of Marvel Television's Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+, and the show's main cast members have been fielding questions about what's to come in the back half of the season.

The actors have mostly kept things pretty vague up until now, but when asked about a major cameo in an upcoming episode during an interview with ET, Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams) and Anthony Ramos (The Hood) were surprisingly forthcoming about a certain long-awaited MCU debut.

“We know how much the fans, and how long the fans, have been waiting for that," said Thorne. "For it to be in this show that they get him, let's go.”

“He's one of the elite actors of our time, too,” added Ramos.

This is probably as far as the interviewer and the actors were willing to go without actually naming the character, but we're pretty sure the majority of you know exactly who is being referred to here! If not, the official episode titles may provide a pretty big hint.

We're not going to get into exactly how and when this individual is introduced, suffice it to say that they do prove to be a highlight of the season, and we are looking forward to seeing what Marvel Studios has planned for the character down the line.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

IRONHEART Star Alden Ehrenreich Opens Up On Playing [SPOILER]; Head Writer Teases Character's MCU Future
BruceWayng - 6/26/2025, 12:25 PM
FrankenDad - 6/26/2025, 12:45 PM
@BruceWayng - You made my day 😂

“You’d keep yer mouth SHUT if ya knew what was good for ya, buddy!”
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2025, 12:29 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Idk if I would call Sacha Baron Cohen one of the elite actors of our time though he is very good in not just his comedic characters but dramatic roles when he does them aswell such as The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Anyway , I’m quite excited to see his version of Mephisto aswell as that character finally!!.
NonPlayerC - 6/26/2025, 12:29 PM
Watched the first episode, had good parts and bad. Doesn't deserve all the hate it gets but not thinking its for me. I'll give ep 2 a go though. I realize we live in an age of either it's great or its trash mentality, but I think it's just okay. I don't find the main girl very captivating so far
Malatrova15 - 6/26/2025, 12:32 PM
He teased nothing
AllsGood - 6/26/2025, 12:43 PM
Marvel Studios Ironheart

(TV) Last aired 2 days ago • Premiered June 2025 • 1 season • 6 episodes
Updated Wednesday June 25, 2025

Wednesday June 25, 2025 • Ironheart ranked as the #4 most popular show online and was the #1 most popular TV show on Disney+. The current engagement score for Ironheart is 39.63.

The Television Stats algorithm evaluates online audience activity and engagement across various platforms, including search, website traffic, and social media. These values are calculated each morning, taking into account the entire activity from the previous day.

Top Shows Online June 24, 2025
Ranked by Television Stats online engagement score.

1) Love Island
3) Waterfront
4) Ironheart
5) Andor.

CHECK FOR YOURSELF

https://televisionstats.com/s/ironheart
AllsNotGood - 6/26/2025, 12:45 PM
Mephisto going nowhere after this
FrankenDad - 6/26/2025, 12:45 PM
Meh. Fist-o?
karlel - 6/26/2025, 12:46 PM
I think the show had potential to be cool but the first couple of episodes didn't do much for me. They're pushing that she's got a genius level intellect, but also that she goes without because of her status/race/gender. That she had to resort to crime so she could eventually have the means to do good. I'm all for suspending belief, but how are we meant to reconcile that? That a Stark level intellect can't figure out how to make money over time. What am I missing?
MyCoolYoung - 6/26/2025, 12:46 PM
Queue up the Marvel snipers

So an episode 5 reveal. That's been par for the course for these shows. I wish they'd break the mold from hiding characters and not revealing them.

Anyway, I enjoyed the first 3 episodes to varying degrees. 3 was the strongest episode, and I'm intrigued to see the effects John has on Ms. Williams.

