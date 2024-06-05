DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Logan Unsheathes His Claws In New Look At The Marvel Studios Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine news has been a little quiet since tickets for the movie went on sale. However, thanks to the Yellow Cab Pizza Co., we have a new look at Hugh Jackman suited up as Logan. And yes, he still isn't wearing the mask!

Weirdly, that shot of Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth appears to be a promo art rather than a live-action still. It's also new, though, and a piece of imagery which nicely contrasts the different personalities of these heroes.

Two people who likely weren't eating pizzas while shooting Deadpool & Wolverine are Reynolds and Jackman.

During a recent interview, the latter revealed the biggest challenge of reprising his most iconic role. "I have to eat a lot," he explained. "For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in."

"When I came back to it, it was really fun, and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain."

Reynolds added, "Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people. I'm sure they're like, 'Well, that sounds great.' But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy." So, no pizzas!

We're sure to see even more promotional tie-ins like this for Deadpool & Wolverine in the months ahead and Reynolds' Maximum Effort marketing team is no doubt going to be heavily involved in all of them.

Check out this latest promo for the threequel in the Instagram post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.