DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Official Look At Happy Hogan's Cameo Revealed Along With New BTS Photos And Poster

With so much focus on Fox's Marvel movies in Deadpool & Wolverine, there was only really room for a couple of MCU cameos. The TVA's Hunter B-15 was one and Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan was the other.

Now, Ryan Reynolds has taken to X to share a first official look at the Marvel Studios veteran; Favreau first played Happy in 2008's Iron Man, a movie he also directed, setting the tone for this franchise in the process. As an actor, he's since had a recurring presence in the Avengers and Spider-Man franchises.

"Jon Favreau didn’t just jump into [Deadpool & Wolverine] for a quick one night stand as Happy Hogan," Reynolds said. "He gave us the 360 degree vision of an innovator, foundational Marvel forefather and ace storyteller. And if I have his number right, he is WILDLY uncomfortable with everything I’m writing in this post. But f*ck it, I got what I needed out of him so he’s gonna drink the medicine."

"One of the many things I love about playing Deadpool is that he’s a fan. Like me. Deadpool LOVES Marvel. So, working with Jon who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire, was somehow BETTER than sitting with one of my heroes. And almost better than being cradled in Thor’s powerful arms while he sobs like a [frick]ing motherless child who lost his binky in a house fire."

"Jon is one of the greats. Yeah, the movie benefitted from his incredible performance, but we got something more important: his generosity of time and energy to talk story and brainstorm larger themes and ideas," the actor added. "I’d drop everything to show up for this guy anytime or anywhere. Thank you, Jon."

Check out these newly released photos below.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has also posted some atmospheric behind-the-scenes photos from the final battle featuring the Merc with the Mouth and Hugh Jackman's shirtless (and masked) Logan.

Finally, we have a truly bizarre new poster for the threequel.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.