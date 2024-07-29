DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Rumored New Details About How The Movie Originally Tied To Kang's MCU Story - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Rumored New Details About How The Movie Originally Tied To Kang's MCU Story - SPOILERS

Deadpool & Wolverine is a relatively standalone adventure in the Multiverse Saga but a new rumour claims to shed light on original plans to link the threequel to Kang's place in the Multiverse Saga...

By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has several links to the wider MCU, with the Time Variance Authority undoubtedly the biggest. Despite that, the movie feels relatively standalone and doesn't require moviegoers to have an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel Studios' previous projects.

An unexpected celebration of 20th Century Fox's Marvel Universe, it also doesn't end with its title characters stranded on Earth-616 and only offers a glimpse into the TVA post-Loki season 2.

Still, the introduction of anchor beings definitely feels important to where the Multiverse Saga goes next.

Before Jonathan Majors was fired as the MCU's Kang the Conqueror (and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania lessened interest in the villain), it seems there may have been plans for Deadpool & Wolverine to link up with the time-traveller's story. 

According to Daniel Richtman - who first revealed plans to introduce anchor beings in the threequel - "the original idea was that Paradox collected Anchor Beings from different universes to create an army to fight the Council of Kangs."

That's a big difference from what we got, though the plan may still have been hinted at by Paradox when he revealed that his higher-ups in the TVA have big plans for the Merc with the Mouth down the line. Ultimately, Deadpool & Wolverine was arguably better off without such a direct link to the next Avengers movies.

Richtman also talked about Marvel Studios' decision to move forward with Doctor Doom as the Multiverse Saga's big bad in place of Kang. "I mentioned Marvel found a 'replacement for Kang' not for Majors," the scooper said. "They had been searching for a new actor for a while but chose to go with Doom and [Downey] instead. They've been considering this idea since May."

@MyTimeToShineH has also chimed in on the Doom news and says, "They hired [Downey] as Doom for a reason. He's gonna take his mask off. A lot."

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked about plans for Kang and declined to answer the question. 

"I've done a number of interviews in the last couple of days, and you're the first person to [ask]," he replied. "I give you credit for just outright asking the question, and I'll give myself credit for trying to invade it and avoid it entirely..."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

