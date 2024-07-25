DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: Anchor Beings Explained And What It Means For AVENGERS 5 And Beyond

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: Anchor Beings Explained And What It Means For AVENGERS 5 And Beyond

Deadpool & Wolverine may be a largely standalone adventure but it also introduces the concept of anchor beings and they may be key to the Multiverse Saga moving forward. Find a full breakdown right here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2024 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine establishes that the Merc with the Mouth resides on Earth-100005, the same world inhabited by the X-Men and the reality where Wolverine died in 2017's Logan

Early on in the threequel, we learn Wade Wilson used Cable's time-travel device to visit Earth-616 and request entry to The Avengers. Happy Hogan politely turns him down and the anti-hero later reveals he destroyed the device upon returning to his own timeline. 

The TVA was aware of what Deadpool did but chose not to intervene...at least until now. Loki made it clear the organisation's reach is pretty much endless and we discover here Mr. Paradox has been tasked with overseeing the death of Earth-100005.

He explains how every reality has an "anchor being," a person of such importance that, when they die, so does their world. In Earth-100005's case, Logan's heroic sacrifice sent shockwaves through his world and, in roughly 2000 years or so, it will end. 

Paradox doesn't wish to waste time and has ambitions to take charge of the TVA. That's why the villain has created a Time Ripper, a machine which can wipe a timeline from existence immediately. Knowing Wade could be a problem and suggesting one of his higher-ups wants the Merc on Earth-616, Paradox offers him a place on the Sacred Timeline. 

Deadpool refuses when he realises it means never seeing his friends again and sets out to find a new Wolverine to replace the one who died saving X-23's life. Alas, it doesn't work like that and both heroes are sent to The Void. 

It's important to note anchor beings are not the same as nexus beings. It's been explained that they are an entity with the ability to affect the probability of an event and create Nexus events which wouldn't otherwise happen; in the past, the TVA pruned their timelines. It's confirmed that this movie takes place after Loki season 2 when he mentions Earth-616 is the Sacred Timeline and suggests Earth-100005 is one of an infinite number of branches. 

As for Earth-616's anchor being, rumour has it that it's Tom Holland's Spider-Man. 

When the movie ends (and we'll be back with a full explainer later), Deadpool and Wolverine heroically stop Cassandra Nova from destroying the Multiverse with the Time Ripper - which would have left only The Void - and Logan's heroism saves Earth-100005. 

Wolverine remains in that reality - where he'll presumably get a second chance with the X-Men - and as Hunter B-15 explains, the timeline is now thriving, meaning Deadpool's original plan worked. So, the Fox-verse is very much alive and well heading into Avengers 5

This surely means we're getting something along the lines of Avengers vs. X-Men as an Incursion would bring Earth-616 and Earth-100005 together in a way which gives Marvel Studios an excuse to have these characters meet.

While we still don't know whether this reality is the same one we saw in The Marvels (we'd assume it isn't as the events of Logan played out on Earth-100005), then there may need to be a retcon somewhere along the line to make a possible clash work. Also of note is the fact Wolverine joins Wade's reality with X-23 by his side; she was in The Void and it's strongly hinted that she's Logan's Laura, meaning she must have been pruned at some point and is now similarly restored. 

Ultimately, Deadpool & Wolverine is pretty standalone so whether this is the end of the story or there are plans to add these characters to the mix in the next Avengers movies remains to be seen...

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Biggest Cameo Features An Actor (And Reference) We NEVER Expected In The MCU - SPOILERS
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Biggest Cameo Features An Actor (And Reference) We NEVER Expected In The MCU - SPOILERS
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Clip Reveals New Details About Cassandra Nova's Backstory And Why She's In The Void
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Clip Reveals New Details About Cassandra Nova's Backstory And Why She's In The Void
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/25/2024, 5:27 AM
This was pretty bad in my opinion.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2024, 5:38 AM
@MadThanos - apparently. Bad opinions about this movie is frowned upon on this site.

I had someone literally complaining (he said just "asking") why i am bad mouthing this movie

It is very bad for me as well
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2024, 5:36 AM
Lol.

- movie explains anchors at the start
- only to set it aside and the universe magically heals itself

What writing is this????
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2024, 5:44 AM
Also, anyone can clarify. To those who watched the movie

If paradox thinks DP will be a problem, why recruit him in the first place? It basically became a big wedge on his plans. Why not just leave him in his dying universe???

These little details are so simple that it exposes the poor writing of this movie.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/25/2024, 5:57 AM
The amount of bitching on this site is getting hilarious! So much time spend on something you seem to dislike🤣
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/25/2024, 5:57 AM
So he was trying to erase the Fox-Men timeline… Well, as far as I’m concerned, Mr. Paradox is the hero we deserve. This man is innocent.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/25/2024, 6:16 AM
One thing I didn't get it is the year. Logan happens in 2029, right? So that means this movie takes place at least a few years later, but how is Colossus still alive? And megasonic?
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/25/2024, 6:27 AM
I still have to watch the movie, but from what I'm reading here nothing seems to make much sense to me.

Why would a whole timeline be in danger if one person/character dies?

Logan dies and 2000 years later his timeline also dies because he died 2000 years before?

And why does this Paradox guy needs a time ripper to destroy a timeline if the TVA already had those bombs that easily pruned whole timelines?

I also still don't get the "sacred timeline" concept, if only 616 is the sacred timeline, how did the Avengers travel to the past of other timelines in Endgame when those timelines shouldn't exist because the TVA should have pruned them.

And how did Strange see thousands of timelines where Thanos won? How could a Thanos from a different timeline travel to the 616 timeline without the TVA doing anything about it?

Why are all the X-Men or Spider-Man timelines still alive and have not been pruned by the TVA?

If all these timelines are still alive because of the events of Loki season 2 that I can't even remember now, then what is the current work of the TVA and why is the 616 still the sacred timeline instead of just one of the thousands, millions, billions or infinite other timelines?

I've been reading comics and watching time travel movies and tv shows since I was a kid (I'm over 40 now) but I honestly already forgot a lot of things from the Loki TV show, I just remember that lots of things didn't make much sense to me, but can't remember all the details now, and I'm going to guess that lots of people are not going to undertand sh*t either when they watch the next Avengers movies.

Everything should have been much more simple, after the time travel stuff in Endgame, Kang travels to the present of the main timeline intrigued by the time machine that Stark built or something like that, maybe Tony just created the time travel tech that Kang would use later in the future, idk, something like that, and then the Fantastic Four come back from the Negative Zone to help stop Kang because he is a Reed's descendant and the X-Men that were hidden decide they can't stay hidden anymore after seeing what Thanos did and how Kang could be an even bigger threat, that's all, add some time travel cool stuff, the TVA, the multiverse, etc, but with simple time travel concepts that most people will understand like those shown on Endgame, without overcomplicating everything too much like they did with the Loki show and now (apparently) with this movie, plus a billion unnecessary cameos that imo have just ruined the believability of the MCU.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder