DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Dafne Keen Talks Possible AVENGERS Role And Becoming The MCU's Main Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine star Dafne Keen has addressed the possibility of suiting up as Laura/X-23 in the next Avengers movies and ponders the possibility of becoming the Wolverine post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Source: The Direct

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the titular clawed mutant meets Laura, his Variant's "daughter" from 2017's Logan. In that movie, the original X-Men franchise's Wolverine made the ultimate sacrifice to give her and other young mutants the chance to fight for their future. 

After befriending Wade Wilson and making up for the sins of his past, the new Wolverine chooses to remain on Earth-10005 alongside Laura (who was saved from The Void by the TVA). 

Rumour has it that Dafne Keen will reprise her role as X-23 in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It would make sense for Laura to finally suit up there, particularly if Earth-10005 is the same reality glimpsed at the end of The Marvels; the expectation is that an Incursion will lead to a clash between that world's mutants and Earth-616's Avengers. 

Asked by The Direct about potentially joining the Avengers franchise at the Saturn Awards this weekend, Keen said, "I would like to see her in a fun team-up. I would also love to see Laura in smaller stories as well. I enjoyed playing her in Logan, which was much more grittier."

"So that's fun. But I'd also be very, very open to a big whole action fight team up with the Avengers," she added.

When it was put to her that fans have theorised she could take over from Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine in a post-Secret Wars MCU reboot (a logical next step and one that doesn't require an actor to follow in Jackman's huge footsteps), Keen said, "Well, can we both [Laura and Logan] be there? Yeah? OK, good. If we're both there, I'd be really happy."

However, pushed on whether being the Wolverine is an exciting prospect, Keen admitted, "Wonderful. Yes. Honestly, anything that involves Laura, I'd be down to do."

"I've said this a trillion times, I would play Laura for the rest of my life, and I would be content," Keen, who also starred in The Acolyte earlier this year, said in a separate interview last year. "She's the most incredible character to play, and I have so much fun playing her, and I have so much love for her [and] Marvel."

"So I really hope I get a call, even if it is to do like another tiny little silly cameo in something, I'd be really happy," she continued. "And chance I get to be her again and get the claws back on."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.

Related:

Recommended For You:

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/3/2025, 8:37 AM
It'd be great to see her fully suited up at some point but I want a proper recasting of Wolverine post Secret Wars
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/3/2025, 9:24 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - It's looking more and more like Hugh is going to be the MCU's logan for a while.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/3/2025, 9:28 AM
@Clintthahamster - User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/3/2025, 8:37 AM
I 100% want her to be a wolverine variant
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/3/2025, 8:38 AM
Could be, her character was prominent in House Of X so it could work if that’s a negotiable route
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/3/2025, 8:39 AM
Ok. But will she have the full Wolverine X23 suit?
The sunglasses were cute but now we need her to steal Logan’s mask and suit up.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 8:41 AM
Nah dont see the point of her.

All that hype. When D&W came out I didn't see or hear the POP


For [frick]s sake
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/3/2025, 8:46 AM
I don't even know what I want anymore. I think she'd be cool as "all new wolverine" but I also think they should just wipe the slate clean.

At the same time, Introducing the x-men and then having them team up, or even start a school sounds exhausting. So I don't know if they already exist and are displaced from their universe into ours? Maybe that's the angle for why they aren't "trusted" in the MCU, because honestly, the Hulk is a celbrity, I have a hard time believing the world is like "mutants, ew"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 8:55 AM
@SATW42 - my preference would that you do the soft reboot in SW after which the likes of the FF and X-Men have just always been in the MCU…

Don’t bring any attention to it or have any of the characters be aware that something isn’t right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 9:00 AM
@SATW42 - perhaps though I feel like it would be best if they immediately state the difference between mutants and the other heroes.

The other heroes were either given their powers willingly ir accidentally while the mutants are genetic anomalies that certain people think are there to replace mankind
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/3/2025, 8:46 AM
Wolverine isn't a mantle
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/3/2025, 9:21 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Disney is a mantle.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/3/2025, 8:55 AM
Good answer
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 8:57 AM
I have liked her performance & version of Laura but honestly post SW , I truly hope we get a full clean slate with the X-Men (as slim as the chances may be)…

No lingering versions of characters such as Jackman Logan’s or Dafnes Laura at all though I wouldn’t mind seeing her suit up in SW!!.

User Comment Image

Also my preference would be they start with Logan but eventually if they want the mantle to transition to Laura then so be it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/3/2025, 8:58 AM
coming back as x-23? sure, she cool character but Becoming The MCU's Main Wolverine? hell no, the msheu failed and the lack of d1ck Truly upsets me
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/3/2025, 9:00 AM

I want her to be in the MCU. She's a great character. But the MCU will always need the real Wolverine.

When Jackman is gone, a new dynamic Logan Wolverine must replace him.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 2/3/2025, 9:15 AM
Main Wolverine?

Hey, Josh:
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/3/2025, 9:20 AM
The MCU is comical at this point, and not in the funny way.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/3/2025, 9:22 AM
How about the MCUs main X-23? We are beyond due for new wolverine casting
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/3/2025, 9:30 AM
@Izaizaiza - User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/3/2025, 9:36 AM
for those complaining about getting a "real" wolverine casting. the character is literally genetically logan just female. it would be cool if they just kept her around even when they go new casting. i think the mutant saga will be a mix of old fox and new disney.

View Recorder