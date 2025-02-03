DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Dafne Keen Talks Possible AVENGERS Role And Becoming The MCU's Main Wolverine

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the titular clawed mutant meets Laura, his Variant's "daughter" from 2017's Logan. In that movie, the original X-Men franchise's Wolverine made the ultimate sacrifice to give her and other young mutants the chance to fight for their future.

After befriending Wade Wilson and making up for the sins of his past, the new Wolverine chooses to remain on Earth-10005 alongside Laura (who was saved from The Void by the TVA).

Rumour has it that Dafne Keen will reprise her role as X-23 in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It would make sense for Laura to finally suit up there, particularly if Earth-10005 is the same reality glimpsed at the end of The Marvels; the expectation is that an Incursion will lead to a clash between that world's mutants and Earth-616's Avengers.

Asked by The Direct about potentially joining the Avengers franchise at the Saturn Awards this weekend, Keen said, "I would like to see her in a fun team-up. I would also love to see Laura in smaller stories as well. I enjoyed playing her in Logan, which was much more grittier."

"So that's fun. But I'd also be very, very open to a big whole action fight team up with the Avengers," she added.

When it was put to her that fans have theorised she could take over from Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine in a post-Secret Wars MCU reboot (a logical next step and one that doesn't require an actor to follow in Jackman's huge footsteps), Keen said, "Well, can we both [Laura and Logan] be there? Yeah? OK, good. If we're both there, I'd be really happy."

However, pushed on whether being the Wolverine is an exciting prospect, Keen admitted, "Wonderful. Yes. Honestly, anything that involves Laura, I'd be down to do."

"I've said this a trillion times, I would play Laura for the rest of my life, and I would be content," Keen, who also starred in The Acolyte earlier this year, said in a separate interview last year. "She's the most incredible character to play, and I have so much fun playing her, and I have so much love for her [and] Marvel."

"So I really hope I get a call, even if it is to do like another tiny little silly cameo in something, I'd be really happy," she continued. "And chance I get to be her again and get the claws back on."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.