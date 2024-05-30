DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Hijacks WHAT IF...? - AN IMMERSIVE STORY In Fun New Clip

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Hijacks WHAT IF...? - AN IMMERSIVE STORY In Fun New Clip DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Hijacks WHAT IF...? - AN IMMERSIVE STORY In Fun New Clip

Marvel's What If...? An Immersive Story Apple Vision Pro game features an appearance from Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth in an extended clip from the first Deadpool and Wolverine trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 30, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive's What If...? - An Immersive Story is now available for Apple Vision Pro, and one fan was in for a pleasant(?) surprise during a play through of the "hour-long mixed reality experience."

After entering the TVA, Miss Minutes introduces the player to their new co-worker: The Merc with A Mouth!

The screen then shows a moment from the first Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson dancing out of the elevator. This clip goes on a little longer, however, with Deadpool posing suggestively and reeling off some flirty dialogue.

While there's always a chance Reynolds recorded new dialogue, this is more likely a fourth wall-break from the movie, with the visual looped for the purposes of the game.

Check out the clip below, and let us know if you plan on giving What If..? - An Immersive Story a go in the comments.

“What If…?” reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways. Now, fans have been chosen to step into the leading role of an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they traverse across realities. Throughout their journey, they will come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Addresses DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE X-23 Return Rumors
Related:

LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Addresses DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE X-23 Return Rumors
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Reveals Why He Gave Up Role: I Was Like, I'm Not Enjoying It
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Reveals Why He Gave Up Role: "I Was Like, I'm Not Enjoying It"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
grouch
grouch - 5/30/2024, 12:35 PM
deadpool isn't funny.
deadpool cosplayers are embarrasing.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/30/2024, 12:47 PM
?si=h0GelgtXzHUpdolj
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/30/2024, 12:50 PM
@grouch - Deadpool cosplayers right now:

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/30/2024, 1:38 PM
@grouch - Deadpool have childlike perverted humor not for everyone cosplayers act same way as characters do in comics , movies tv shows video games you don’t like cosplayers you don’t Deadpool period maybe Deathstroke is more your thing ?
grouch
grouch - 5/30/2024, 1:41 PM
@bobevanz - absolute cringe.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/30/2024, 12:41 PM
Lmao what
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/30/2024, 12:42 PM
Tracking numbers where?

Or is Disney still bribing the analysts???
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/30/2024, 12:43 PM
OT: they've released the popcorn bucket for DP&W

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7mXgLMpG3m/?igsh=N24yd24zbWR4aHYw
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/30/2024, 12:57 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 -


Lmao 😂
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/30/2024, 12:47 PM
Where is all this Deadpool hate coming from all of a sudden?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/30/2024, 12:58 PM
@HammerLegFoot -

Usually the same old people start complaining about a marvel movie as the release gets closer , sometimes it’s warranted sometimes it’s not

Might be just cause these one is looking to be a big hit , something we haven’t had from marvel in a while
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/30/2024, 1:08 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - You mean since Vol.3?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/30/2024, 1:13 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

Well idk
It is strange

I don’t see anyone talking about Vol 3 a lot

And that was last year

Yes it was a great movie but there hasn’t been much discussion about it since it came out. Same with Wakanda Forever
And plus with the stinkers they’ve had in between (The Marvels and Secret Invasion) it seems people just moved on.


Deadpool is looking to reignite that spark , a la No Way Home, that movie was talked about for like 2 years straight, although it’s calmed down right now
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/30/2024, 1:15 PM
@HammerLegFoot - You mean the one retard above you?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/30/2024, 1:11 PM
Man I wonder how much this PR campaign plays into this film’s overall budget. Can’t wait to see those pre sale numbers.

Hope this does more than break even 🫶🏾 this is like 60m+ marketing. The budget must be crazy.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder