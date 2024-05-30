DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Hijacks WHAT IF...? - AN IMMERSIVE STORY In Fun New Clip

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive's What If...? - An Immersive Story is now available for Apple Vision Pro, and one fan was in for a pleasant(?) surprise during a play through of the "hour-long mixed reality experience."

After entering the TVA, Miss Minutes introduces the player to their new co-worker: The Merc with A Mouth!

The screen then shows a moment from the first Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson dancing out of the elevator. This clip goes on a little longer, however, with Deadpool posing suggestively and reeling off some flirty dialogue.

While there's always a chance Reynolds recorded new dialogue, this is more likely a fourth wall-break from the movie, with the visual looped for the purposes of the game.

Check out the clip below, and let us know if you plan on giving What If..? - An Immersive Story a go in the comments.

A brand-new clip of Deadpool showcasing his ass has been released!



A New clip from 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' appears in the new 'WHAT IF...? AN IMMERSIVE STORY'

“What If…?” reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways. Now, fans have been chosen to step into the leading role of an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they traverse across realities. Throughout their journey, they will come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.