DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE To Remain #1 At Box Office This Weekend; Awesome New BTS Photos And Featurette Released

Deadpool & Wolverine was #1 at the box office for three weeks before being dethroned by Alien: Romulus; however, it returned to the top spot during its fifth weekend in theaters and will remain there for its sixth according to Variety.

While several new movies will open nationwide, including Reagan, Afraid, and 1992, none will likely crack the top five. Instead, Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie will stay on top with an estimated $12 million - $13 million.

So far, it's racked up $577 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide.

We also have a new featurette for Deadpool & Wolverine which focuses primarily on Cassandra Nova's comic-accurate ability to insert her hands into people's heads while reading their minds and how VFX was used to bring that concept to life on screen.

There are lots of great snippets of behind-the-scenes footage, though, including a closer look at how that unforgettable battle with the Deadpool Corps was filmed.

Cassandra Nova's mind-invasion fingers had us all squirming in our seats. Here's how #DeadpoolAndWolverine VFX Supervisor Swen Gillberg and his team made it happen. 🧠 pic.twitter.com/YEP9iDGe4d — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2024

Ryan Reynolds has also celebrated Deadpool & Wolverine's stunt team with a massive gallery of new photos, including a shot which reveals how the Merc with the Mouth's scene with Thor was filmed.

As we suspected, a stand-in was used before the God of Thunder was added to Deadpool & Wolverine courtesy of footage from 2013's Thor: The Dark World. What was meant as a throwaway gag has taken on a life of its own and will likely be addressed in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

You can scroll through Reynolds' latest photo dump in the Instagram post below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.