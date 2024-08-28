DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE To Remain #1 At Box Office This Weekend; Awesome New BTS Photos And Featurette Released

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE To Remain #1 At Box Office This Weekend; Awesome New BTS Photos And Featurette Released

Despite facing competition from several new movies this weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine will remain atop the box office! We also have a new featurette and behind-the-scenes photos from the MCU threequel...

By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2024
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine was #1 at the box office for three weeks before being dethroned by Alien: Romulus; however, it returned to the top spot during its fifth weekend in theaters and will remain there for its sixth according to Variety

While several new movies will open nationwide, including Reagan, Afraid, and 1992, none will likely crack the top five. Instead, Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie will stay on top with an estimated $12 million - $13 million. 

So far, it's racked up $577 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide.  

We also have a new featurette for Deadpool & Wolverine which focuses primarily on Cassandra Nova's comic-accurate ability to insert her hands into people's heads while reading their minds and how VFX was used to bring that concept to life on screen.

There are lots of great snippets of behind-the-scenes footage, though, including a closer look at how that unforgettable battle with the Deadpool Corps was filmed.

Ryan Reynolds has also celebrated Deadpool & Wolverine's stunt team with a massive gallery of new photos, including a shot which reveals how the Merc with the Mouth's scene with Thor was filmed. 

As we suspected, a stand-in was used before the God of Thunder was added to Deadpool & Wolverine courtesy of footage from 2013's Thor: The Dark World. What was meant as a throwaway gag has taken on a life of its own and will likely be addressed in one of the upcoming Avengers movies. 

You can scroll through Reynolds' latest photo dump in the Instagram post below. 

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2024, 2:18 PM
Saw it twice, liked it enough. Hyped af for Shaun of the Dead in Dolby this weekend. Seeing Beetlejuice 2 need week, not expecting much. Hopefully it's better than Dumbo lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2024, 2:20 PM
Blink Twice was also good, haven't seen Strange Darling because it isn't in my area.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/28/2024, 2:23 PM

That’s what you get for living in that tree in Borneo.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2024, 2:26 PM
It's weird. Not only is this still doing well in the box office. I first saw the trailer for Borderlands at the theater when I went to see this. It wasn't even out yet and it's already on VOD.

Yikesy
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2024, 2:39 PM
@DarthOmega - The story behind this movie is so interesting. They had it shelved for years. Why even release it?
Matador
Matador - 8/28/2024, 2:49 PM
@DarthOmega - Probably didn't help

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2024, 2:50 PM
@mountainman - Wait they made it years ago and just say it on the shelf? Meanwhile Batgirl was just shit canned. Hollywood is so weird.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2024, 2:50 PM
@Matador - lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2024, 2:32 PM
It being no 1 again isn’t surprising since there really is nothing coming to theaters this weekend (atleast 2 out of 3 listed above I think are limited releases)…

I honestly see DP & W being no 1 till Beetlejuice , BeetleJuice comes out or even Transformers One tbh.

Anyway while the character herself I wish was a bit more fleshed out , I thought Emma Corrin’s playful yet menacing performance elevated this version of Cassandra..

Plus it was also nice to just get a villain that was bad to the bone in this era of trying to humanize or sympathize with villains.

The way they did her powers was creepy & unsettling also…

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2024, 2:40 PM
That $1.3 billion prediction I made is looking pretty good right now! Marvel better enjoy this. Highly doubtful any of the 2025 releases are making this kind of money!
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/28/2024, 2:45 PM
@mountainman - Over/Under the three of them combined?
Matador
Matador - 8/28/2024, 2:51 PM
@mountainman - That's crazy to think Disney/Marvel doubted Ryan would make Deadpool successful.
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 8/28/2024, 2:53 PM
User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/28/2024, 2:55 PM
@Fanmar16 - Fake, The Thing isnt actually there
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 8/28/2024, 3:02 PM
@HammerLegFoot - set FANTASTIC FOUR
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/28/2024, 3:05 PM
@Fanmar16 - nope he's not there

