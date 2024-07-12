DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Features Some Hilarious New Footage From The Upcoming Team-Up

With two weeks left until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters, Marvel Studios isn't allowing Captain America: Brave New World to overshadow the Merc with the Mouth and Logan!

In this latest TV spot, we're treated to plenty of new footage as Wade Wilson gets used to his new life as...a used car salesman?! Both that and his wig look set to be a recurring joke in the movie and a conversation between Deadpool and Wolverine about exactly that hints at a bromance forming between the duo.

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy were recently asked how Hugh Jackman joining the movie changed things. The filmmaker started by saying, "We had been trying to craft a story for several months. We had some interesting approaches, but it never gelled. Literally within a day of Hugh joining this story, we knew what the movie was. "

"We got on Zoom with Feige, and he’s like, 'Look, we’re not quite cracking it,'" Levy continued. "We were able to say, 'Actually, a new wrinkle: What would you say to the Wolverine?'"

Reynolds added, "We had a why. When Hugh called, Shawn and I were on our last pitch. Right before, we were like, 'We’ll do the Zoom with Marvel, and if they don’t bite on this pitch that we have, we’ll stand down.' We won’t belabor the creative part of it too long, but Hugh also unlocked the biggest thing when he sent us a 10-minute voice memo."

Watch this new 30-second Deadpool & Wolverine preview in the players below.

The summer movie event arrives in TWO WEEKS.



See #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters July 26. Get tickets now: https://t.co/Gsnkj23vxk pic.twitter.com/tdoI0ajyQc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 12, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.