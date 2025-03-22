DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Wade Wilson Unsheathes His Claws Thanks To Incredibly Realistic New Hot Toys Figure

By JoshWilding - Mar 22, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Before Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters, we were told repeatedly that the Marvel Studios movie wouldn't undo the events of Logan and would instead respect what was meant to be Hugh Jackman's farewell to the character. 

While the threequel did indeed leave that Wolverine Variant dead and gone, "respect" wasn't quite the word many fans would use for how Deadpool & Wolverine kicked off.

The Merc with the Mouth dug up Logan's body and, upon realising that there was no coming back for the fallen X-Man, he proceeded to use his claws and bones to brutally slaughter a squadron of TVA agents...to the tune of "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC.

It was an awesome way to open the movie and Hot Toys has now unveiled a new 1/6th-scale figure of Wade Wilson based on that sequence.

Not only is it bundled with Logan's skull, bones, and Deadpool's makeshift claws, but for the first time ever, there's an unmasked head sculpt based on Ryan Reynolds' likeness as the R-Rated anti-hero. 

Reynolds and Jackman are expected to reunite as Deadpool and Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. What the future looks like for both characters beyond that remains to be seen. 

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' latest Deadpool & Wolverine figure in the Instagram gallery below.

485063331-1063992022431476-4502859613078919989-n

As a faithful recreation of Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool appearance, the long-awaited 1/6th scale figure features a highly detailed Deadpool head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, a partially masked head and a fully masked head sculpt. The three styles of head sculpt allow collectors to display with different authentic representations of Deadpool in the film.

Additionally, based on the viral Deadpool opening scene, the figure comes with a set of Wolverine’s bones and an extra pair of Deadpool hands with claws for fans to pose with. This Battling Version of Deadpool particularly features a battle-damaged suit with detailed weathering effects and includes his signature weapons like katanas, daggers and pistols, as well as a Time Door-themed diorama figure base.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.

micvalpro
micvalpro - 3/22/2025, 1:40 PM
[url=https://ibb.co/RkqgN5Qc][img]User Comment Image
[url=https://imgbb.com/]post a picture[/url]
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/22/2025, 1:56 PM
If Feige brings back Reynolds in the mcu fold after the Baldoni issue, im done with the mcu
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/22/2025, 2:02 PM
@vectorsigma -

We should all be done with paying for the MCU anyway.

How hot do the scumbag executives have to turn up the heat before we jump out of the pan?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/22/2025, 2:28 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - im a patient guy.

Ill give them a chance until next year, when the Russos flop and show how overrated they are 😂 or if when Reynolds is still in the MCU by then
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/22/2025, 1:57 PM
Looks alot like Gusto after his weekend bender.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/22/2025, 2:00 PM
Deadpool is such a guy.

No White has a 2.4 rating on IMDB.

No White and Craptain UnAmerican will not make a profit in theaters.

Today is history.

Today will be remembered.

Years from now the young will ask with wonder about this day. Today is history and you are part of it.

For nine decades there has been prosperity for Disney. By this evening those nine decades will be a rumor. They never happened.

Today is history.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/22/2025, 2:54 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - it was nice not seeing you post comments. I guess it was too good to be true lol
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 3/22/2025, 2:02 PM
Every Hot Toys article is either ultra-realistic, super-realistic, shockingly or incredibly realistic...

