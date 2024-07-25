DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Biggest Cameo Features An Actor (And Reference) We NEVER Expected In The MCU - SPOILERS

Deadpool & Wolverine includes plenty of huge cameos, many of which were indeed rumoured before the movie was released. We'll share a full breakdown a little later today but there's one surprise in this threequel that we're pretty sure no one reported on in advance.

Early on in Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson goes searching for a Wolverine Variant he can bring to his world. We've already brought you a full list of those from the 35-minute preview screenings, but there's one Marvel Studios cleverly edited out.

Yes, Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Wolverine Variant!

His appearance leaked online yesterday and "Cavillrine" has sent fans into a frenzy. In the scene, the Merc with the Mouth approaches Logan from behind as he works on a motorcycle. Cavill is wearing a white vest and Wade points out, "You know, from behind you look a little like Henry - oh my f***!"

The British actor is sporting the classic Wolverine hair and mutton chops, all while smoking a cigar. Wade tells him "this just feels right" and takes Marvel's first blatant shot at DC/Warner Bros. when he assures Cavill that Marvel will treat him "so much better than those sh*tf***s down the street."

Alas, this Wolverine isn't interested and unsheaths his claws before sending Deadpool flying back through one of the TVA's Time Doors.

This is without a doubt one of the MCU's biggest and most memorable cameos and marks Cavill's MCU debut after he was fired as Superman by DC Studios shortly after reprising the role in Black Adam alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Oh, and yes, Cavill is indeed named as "Cavillrine" in Deadpool & Wolverine's credits!

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas overseas and arrives in the U.S. in a matter of hours.