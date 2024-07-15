DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Every Wolverine Variant Confirmed To Appear In The First 35 Minutes

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth is told by the TVA that when Wolverine was killed in 2017's Logan, the "anchor" of his reality also died. That means Earth-10005 is eventually going to fade into nothingness. Rather than lose his friends and family, Wade Wilson steals TVA tech and hops between realities to find a suitable replacement. Along the way, he crosses paths with many Wolverine Variants and we're taking a closer look at all of those revealed in the recent 35-minute preview screening. Marvel Studios has likely made some clever edits to maintain the movie's biggest surprises, perhaps explaining why each of the Variants listed below is played by Hugh Jackman. Learn more about what's to come in Deadpool & Wolverine by clicking on the "Next"/View List" buttons...

8. Logan Deadpool's first port of call is his own reality where he visits Logan's grave from the 2017 movie of the same name. Convinced the mutant didn't die - he does have a healing factor, after all - the Merc digs him up and is disappointed to find only an Adamantium skeleton and rotting flesh. Still, Wolverine comes in handy because Wade proceeds to use his bones (and claws) to brutally kill some pursuing TVA agents. While Deadpool & Wolverine leaves Logan well alone, the movie still desecrates the hero's resting place.



7. A Comic-Accurate Wolverine For years, fans have complained that the 6'2" Jackman is too tall to play Wolverine. In fairness, they're not wrong as the X-Man is a diminutive 5'3" on the page. Well, the threequel addresses that by using visual effects to shrink Jackman down to his "correct" size, leaving Reynolds' Deadpool to tower over him by an entire foot. At long last, we'll all get to see just how daft it would be to stick too closely to the comics with Wolverine!



6. Patch Despite speculation that Daniel Radcliffe will play Patch in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman takes on the role and dons the white tuxedo and eyepatch. For those of you who may not be aware, the "Patch" moniker is one Logan took on in the comics when he travelled to Madripoor and hid among the island's locals, embarking on adventures without the X-Men. He drank, gambled, and kicked a lot of butt...and probably has zero interest in a team-up with Deadpool.



5. Old Man Logan When Jackman announced he would hang up his claws after one final movie as Wolverine at Comic-Con in 2015, he had three words for fans: "Old. Man. Logan." Logan wasn't quite what we expected and ended up being a far cry from a faithful adaptation of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's classic comic book story. Deadpool & Wolverine will make that right. At one point, Wade encounters the true Old Man Logan, wearing a hat and sitting on a porch, Clint Eastwood-style.



4. The Reavers' Wolverine One of the most surprising nods to the comics comes when a Wolverine Variant is shown crucified on a giant "X." In the comics, Donald Pierce and his Reavers - including Lady Deathstrike - were responsible for one of Logan's greatest defeats, and it's interesting that Deadpool & Wolverine is paying homage to a relatively obscure moment. However, seeing as this came during Chris Claremont's Uncanny X-Men run, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised! This is also a clever way to show just how bad some timelines are.



3. Wolverine vs. Hulk In what's sure to be one of the movie's most fan-pleasing moments, a Wolverine wearing his classic brown and tan costume is shown about to square off with The Hulk. They don't actually fight as far as we're aware, but this pays homage to Logan's first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181. However, in that, Wolverine was wearing a very early iteration of his iconic blue and yellow duds. If this is the only way to get his other suit into Deadpool & Wolverine, though, we won't complain.



2. Glam Rock Wolverine In one of the more confusing cameos we've heard about, it's said we'll see a Wolverine with "incredible glam rock-like hair and a black wrestler-style costume." We believe this is a nod to the hero's '90s adventures and likely similar to what you see above. It sounds like some cuts were made during the 35-minute preview screening and, if this really is a "glam rock" Wolverine, then we'd imagine this will be where Taylor Swift makes a cameo appearance as Dazzler!

