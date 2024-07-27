DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's CinemaScore Revealed As First R-Rated MCU Movie Gears Up To Break Box Office Records

The CinemaScore for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revealed and there's more good news for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest additions! We also have an exciting opening weekend box office update...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 80%, though its Audience Score sits at an even more impressive 97%. Today, we finally have the threequel's all-important CinemaScore. 

For those of you unaware, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Deadpool & Wolverine has tied with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 courtesy of an A grade. This is a great result which bodes well for its chances of repeat viewing and positive word of mouth over the next couple of days. This also places it above Logan (A-) and ties the movie with the likes of Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Iron Man

The only MCU movies to receive a coveted A+ are The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: No Way Home

In the latest box office update from Deadline (we'll have more on that front later today), it's looking like Deadpool & Wolverine had a $55 million Friday for an estimated $180 million opening weekend. However, the trade admits that it's likely to rise as high as $200 million or more. 

According to one rival studio executive, "This movie is going to defy any comp."

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

