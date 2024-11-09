DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Kidpool Will Make Her Comic Book Debut In A One-Shot Co-Starring Spider-Boy

Over the summer, Deadpool & Wolverine introduced fans to an army of Deadpool variants when the title characters did battle with the unhinged Deadpool Corps.

Kidpool was among the standouts (she's even getting her own Hot Toys action figure) and, this November, one of the threequel's breakout stars enters the Marvel Comics universe for the first time in Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1, a one-shot by writer Christopher Yost, artist Nathan Stockman, and more.

Here's the official description of the comic which hits stands on Christmas Day:

It's a historic first meeting as your new favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, teams up with another one of the biggest debut characters in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY! Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! And could this all-new KIDPOOL be the very same one from the multiverse-shattering movie? Nothing is off limits when it comes to the Merc with a Mouth!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell was a fan-favourite choice to play Kidpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. Instead, it was Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 7-year-old daughter, Inez. Filmmaker Shawn Levy and Reynolds had previously worked with Scobell on Netflix's The Adam Project.

"If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would've been Kidpool," the director revealed earlier this year. "It was his dream. Ryan and I reached out to him once we realized he was now going to be too old, both too tall and with his voice too low. Puberty is what it is, and all the Hollywood dreams in the world can't stop it."

"So we did call Walker and explain why he couldn't be Kidpool, and he was completely understanding. My long reunion hug with Walker at the premiere in New York was one of my favorite parts of that whole night."

Check out Humberto Ramos' Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 cover below along with new variant covers by Paco Medina and Todd Nauck.