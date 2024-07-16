Did You Catch This Nod To Spider-Man In The Latest DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Extended TV Spot?

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released a new one-minute TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine. Packed full of new footage (you can watch it here), the promo included a fresh shot of Lady Deadpool and several other Wade Wilson Variants.

Did you catch this blink-and-you'd miss-it not to Spider-Man?

At the 0:35 second mark, the threequel's "Best Bubs" are travelling by car and Deadpool can be seen performing the wall-crawler's classic web-shooting pose. While this doesn't necessarily mean Spidey appears in Deadpool & Wolverine, we'd guess this means he'll at least receive a mention.

The movie is expected to heap of cameos, though we'd recommend tempering expectations, particularly with the Multiversal Avengers movies on the horizon.

In other news, it does appear there are at least two scenes in that sneak peek which are from the end of Deadpool & Wolverine. We won't go into too much detail here, but it's not hard to figure out which ones with a little common sense.

"The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity," director Shawn Levy recently said. "But, boy, I’d sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That’s a movie I’d love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

"We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," he pointed out in another interview. "But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

Check out Deadpool & Wolverine's Spider-Man Easter Egg in the X posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.