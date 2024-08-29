Disneyland's DEADPOOL Takes A Shot At Recent Disney+ Terms & Conditions Lawsuit Controversy

Disneyland's DEADPOOL Takes A Shot At Recent Disney+ Terms & Conditions Lawsuit Controversy

With Disney recently making headlines for using Disney+'s T&Cs as a defence in a lawsuit, Disneyland's Merc with the Mouth had a typical Deadpool response which has quickly gone viral on social media...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Chances are you've heard about the recent controversy surrounding a Disney lawsuit which saw the company use its streaming platform's Terms & Conditions as a defence. 

The whole thing started when Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan tragically died after suffering an allergic reaction in Walt Disney World Resort's Raglan Road Irish Pub in October 2023. While Disney doesn't own the restaurant, it is on Disney property and was allegedly billed as being allergy-friendly in a park map provided by the House of Mouse. 

Tangsuan's widow, Jeffrey Piccolo, has since filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming their server had been made aware of his wife's allergies. As a result, he argues Disney is culpable for Tangsuan's death. 

In response, Disney's lawyers tried to force Piccolo into arbitration by claiming a one-month free trial of Disney+ he'd signed up for years earlier meant he couldn't sue them. Why? Because the T&C's fine print stated that he wouldn't ever be able to take Disney or its subsidiaries to court!

The news went viral and legal experts were quick to weigh in with their shock that Disney was essentially saying that anyone who's had or has a Disney+ subscription cannot sue them. As you'd expect, they've since backed down and decided to take a different approach. 

It's a pretty serious situation but one Disneyland's Deadpool has been having fun with. In a viral TikTok, the theme park's Merc with the Mouth tells a Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired version of Cinderella and jokes, "Cinderpool was late, because he had to read every single page of the terms and conditions of Disney+."

That drew gasps and laughs in equal measure from the crowd and, when Wolverine said he didn't get it, Deadpool quickly responded that everyone else there did. While we're not sure who greenlit this line, it has received a lot of attention. 

You can watch the video below. 

@gothgirl_doesdisney I dont think the Disney execs are gonna like that joke, Deadpool 🥴 . . . #fy #fypage #foryoupage #foryou #disney #disneyland #deadpool #disneyplus #raglanroad ♬ original sound - Kaitie

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE To Remain #1 At Box Office This Weekend; Awesome New BTS Photos And Featurette Released
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE To Remain #1 At Box Office This Weekend; Awesome New BTS Photos And Featurette Released
It Looks Like Channing Tatum Might Stay On As Gambit In The MCU - But Is That What Fans Want?
Recommended For You:

It Looks Like Channing Tatum Might Stay On As Gambit In The MCU - But Is That What Fans Want?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 6:02 AM
Yeah, this is mad, ngl. Imagine being told to shut your mouth because you got a Disney+ subscription by Disney 🥴
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/29/2024, 6:13 AM
LEAVE DISNEY ALONE

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/29/2024, 6:14 AM
Disney is such a horrible company.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder