Disneyland's DEADPOOL Takes A Shot At Recent Disney+ Terms & Conditions Lawsuit Controversy

Chances are you've heard about the recent controversy surrounding a Disney lawsuit which saw the company use its streaming platform's Terms & Conditions as a defence.

The whole thing started when Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan tragically died after suffering an allergic reaction in Walt Disney World Resort's Raglan Road Irish Pub in October 2023. While Disney doesn't own the restaurant, it is on Disney property and was allegedly billed as being allergy-friendly in a park map provided by the House of Mouse.

Tangsuan's widow, Jeffrey Piccolo, has since filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming their server had been made aware of his wife's allergies. As a result, he argues Disney is culpable for Tangsuan's death.

In response, Disney's lawyers tried to force Piccolo into arbitration by claiming a one-month free trial of Disney+ he'd signed up for years earlier meant he couldn't sue them. Why? Because the T&C's fine print stated that he wouldn't ever be able to take Disney or its subsidiaries to court!

The news went viral and legal experts were quick to weigh in with their shock that Disney was essentially saying that anyone who's had or has a Disney+ subscription cannot sue them. As you'd expect, they've since backed down and decided to take a different approach.

It's a pretty serious situation but one Disneyland's Deadpool has been having fun with. In a viral TikTok, the theme park's Merc with the Mouth tells a Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired version of Cinderella and jokes, "Cinderpool was late, because he had to read every single page of the terms and conditions of Disney+."

That drew gasps and laughs in equal measure from the crowd and, when Wolverine said he didn't get it, Deadpool quickly responded that everyone else there did. While we're not sure who greenlit this line, it has received a lot of attention.

You can watch the video below.

