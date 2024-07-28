James Gunn Congratulates DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE On BO Success As Fans Wonder How He Feels About [SPOILER] Joke

As the movie breaks a number of box office records, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to social media to congratulate Deadpool and Wolverine on its success.

Before making the jump to DC Studios, Gunn was a fixture at Marvel Studios for many years, writing and directing three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the GOTG Holiday Special, and helming Stan Lee's cameos in Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarök (among other things).

So, it's hardly surprising that Gunn would be pleased to see the MCU doing well - although some fans are wondering how the filmmaker would feel about a certain joke early on in the movie.

Spoilers ahead!

When Wade Wilson begins his search for a Wolverine Variant, one of the alternate universe takes on the character he encounters is played by Man of Steel star Henry Cavill. After first expressing his excitement, the Merc With a Mouth tells "Cavillrine" that the MCU will "treat him a lot better than they did across the street."

This is, of course, a reference to Cavill briefly reprising the role of Superman for Black Adam's post-credits scene only to be replaced by David Corenswet when Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard and decided to reboot the franchise.

It's a playful enough dig, and we can't imagine Gunn getting too worked up about it - assuming he's even seen the movie!

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.