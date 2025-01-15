Justin Baldoni Demands Marvel Preserve "All Documents Relating" To Nicepool In DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE

Justin Baldoni Demands Marvel Preserve &quot;All Documents Relating&quot; To Nicepool In DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE

The ongoing legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been taken to some surprising places, with the latter's lawyer sending a litigation hold letter to Kevin Feige.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni continues to heat up, the latter's lawyer has sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios and Disney, demanding that they share all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) encounter a Multiverse variant of the Merc With a Mouth in the Void. Nicepool is, well, nice, friendly and helpful... and not exactly the sharpest knife in the drawer.

The character has a number of exchanges with the OG Deadpool that certainly could be construed as making reference to some of Lively's accusations against the actor. At one point, Nicepool compliments Ladypool for “snapping back” into shape after giving birth. When Deadpool tells his variant that he's "not sure he can say that," Nicepool responds by claiming that “It’s okay, I identify as a feminist.”

Lively, who made a brief appearance as Ladypool in the movie, has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing and fat-shaming her post-partum body while filming It Ends With Us, and Baldoni is convinced that Reynolds was "flagrantly mocking" him with the creation of Nicepool.

Per Variety, the litigation hold letter calls for Marvel and Disney to preserve “any and all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character” as well as “communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring Nicepool.” Baldoni's attorney is also calling for the studio to retain “any and all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool.”

Baldoni has not actually sued Lively or Reynolds yet, but it sounds like a suit is imminent.

What do you make of this situation? Do you think Nicepool was a blatant mockery of Baldoni, or is the actor reading way too much into this? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit Heats Up With Claim DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool Was Mocking Justin Baldoni
Related:

IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit Heats Up With Claim DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool Was Mocking Justin Baldoni
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Human Torch Gets A Hot Toys Figure - But Is That Really Meant To Be Chris Evans?!
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Human Torch Gets A Hot Toys Figure - But Is That Really Meant To Be Chris Evans?!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 1/15/2025, 9:08 AM
Lmao, what a f*cking loser.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/15/2025, 9:09 AM
He's lost his mind. Hasn't he ?
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/15/2025, 9:09 AM
So ridiuclous. Not one person watched Deadpool, saw nicepool and thought "That's Baldoni"

There is no case here, it's all publicity to try this in the court of public opinion.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/15/2025, 9:19 AM
@SATW42 - I particular like his earlier attempt at a defence by releasing his texts where he said he was invited to her trailer whilst she was pumping, trying to negate her complaint of him and his colleague and going in and out of her trailer whilst breast feeding.

Like did him and his lawyer not think that one through. Two seperate things.

This one is going to be interesting though as I don't think either party is going to come out looking as though they've won as I do think there's some validity to A couple of Baldoni's points.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/15/2025, 9:26 AM
@Conquistador - good to see that someone can keep up unlike others who are quick to judge in defense of their Marvel lords without knowing a thing about the issue
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/15/2025, 9:12 AM
If this is actually facts.

Ryan has [frick]ed up.

Because I won’t lie , Deadpool did nicepool dirty.

And Marvel may use those against him cause I know they do not like drama.

For [frick]s sake
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/15/2025, 9:24 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Thank you for not lying about Deadpool doing Nicepool dirty.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 9:13 AM
This [frick]ing guy.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/15/2025, 9:15 AM
I may only be a small town bird lawyer... but even if Nicepool was mocking Baldoni, can he take legal action? It's a parody for gods sake.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/15/2025, 9:22 AM
@MarkCassidy - frim whatnive heard, it was about the claim of Blake that there was no intimacy coordinator on their film which Baldoni claimed false and with proof. The nicepool lines seem to support the claim of Blake so i think this can be used in court
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/15/2025, 9:27 AM
@MarkCassidy - Even if it is mocking Baldoni, I'm not sure that nearly as many people would have made the connection, had Baldoni not pointed it out lol. Dude Streisand-ed himself.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/15/2025, 9:16 AM
Justin Baldioni woke up and decided to make a fool of himself in front of a global audience. That's a choice right there.
V
V - 1/15/2025, 9:17 AM
Who is this Baldoni guy? Talk about egomaniacal maniac here, hope we never have to hear about him again
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/15/2025, 9:24 AM
@V - I think he played himself in this movie
V
V - 1/15/2025, 9:53 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 😂 the irony of life
Itwasme
Itwasme - 1/15/2025, 9:17 AM
I don't understand what his case would be. Even if Reynolds is privately mocking him, the public doesn't know that. And even if it was public, it's satire and I doubt defamation would be at play and its definitely not harassment. So I don't see what the legal grounds are. Anyone have any ideas?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/15/2025, 9:22 AM
@Itwasme - he is trying to use this as a way of saying that no one who has serious concerns about their wife being sexually harassed would make jokes about the harasser. Showing that it wasn’t actually a serious issue that Lively is trying to claim it was.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/15/2025, 9:19 AM
I figured Nicepool was just a pure hearted Canadian. This jackass is reaching for the moon
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/15/2025, 9:19 AM
@bobevanz - Bingo
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/15/2025, 9:19 AM
Kind of odd he is going after them for this too. Seems like it’s kind of showing he believes it’s about him.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/15/2025, 9:20 AM
Drumroll on Marvel and Reynolds defenders without even looking at the points of the other side regarding the talk on the intimacy coordinator.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/15/2025, 9:23 AM
Just like the other annoying folks that won't do it, just

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 1/15/2025, 9:30 AM
So he heard the "snapping back" comment and thought "that's me!" lol. He's making himself look worse and doesn't even realize it. It's pathetic. Even IF he was the inspiration behind the character, so what? There would be no mockery because nobody in the audience knew what the inspiration was.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/15/2025, 9:32 AM
Lolz at the butthurt marvel loyalists defending reynolds without knowing a thing about the issue aside from this one 🤣🤣🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/15/2025, 9:34 AM
And even if the audience didnt know, he has claims to disprove Blake's own claims and the proof is in the nicepool quotes, that is why he is asking marvel.

And here are guys quick to judge because their DP lord has been hurt 🤣🤣🤣🤣
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/15/2025, 9:36 AM
Just another “male feminist” folks…These dudes are all frauds who seemingly always have alternative motives-which more often involve them banging the women they want to “support” and “elevate”.

They’re just a bunch of soft ass little bitch boys who never learned how to talk to girls growing up and can only get puss by lying and deceiving women.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/15/2025, 9:38 AM
Guy sounds like a loser
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/15/2025, 9:43 AM
“bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool.”

Ffs I’ve seen it all. What a cuck.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 1/15/2025, 9:45 AM
How shallow.
Nicepool is very clearly just taking the piss out of a type of guy. It'll be hilarious when they willingly show what developments they had for Nicepool and reveal that there was nothing evident that it's taking the piss out of him.
Anything it's more telling on him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 9:46 AM
Lol it’s funny enough that he’s admitting to being the apparent inspiration for the character but by doing that , isn’t he also saying in essence that he might have atleast done some of the things Lively is accusing him of then?.

Anyway outside of Jane The Virgin fans , I doubt anyway knew who he even was before “It Ends with Us” so no one would have been any wiser about Nicepool and where he apparently came from if this dude just kept his mouth shut.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 9:46 AM
I don't believe a word outta this guy's hole.
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 1/15/2025, 9:50 AM
"Deadpool Prime here...."
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/15/2025, 9:53 AM
Justin Baldoni

Neil Gaiman

Harvey Weinstein

Jeffrey Epstein

Romam Polanski

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder