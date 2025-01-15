Justin Baldoni Demands Marvel Preserve "All Documents Relating" To Nicepool In DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE

As the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni continues to heat up, the latter's lawyer has sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios and Disney, demanding that they share all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) encounter a Multiverse variant of the Merc With a Mouth in the Void. Nicepool is, well, nice, friendly and helpful... and not exactly the sharpest knife in the drawer.

The character has a number of exchanges with the OG Deadpool that certainly could be construed as making reference to some of Lively's accusations against the actor. At one point, Nicepool compliments Ladypool for “snapping back” into shape after giving birth. When Deadpool tells his variant that he's "not sure he can say that," Nicepool responds by claiming that “It’s okay, I identify as a feminist.”

Lively, who made a brief appearance as Ladypool in the movie, has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing and fat-shaming her post-partum body while filming It Ends With Us, and Baldoni is convinced that Reynolds was "flagrantly mocking" him with the creation of Nicepool.

Per Variety, the litigation hold letter calls for Marvel and Disney to preserve “any and all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character” as well as “communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring Nicepool.” Baldoni's attorney is also calling for the studio to retain “any and all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool.”

Baldoni has not actually sued Lively or Reynolds yet, but it sounds like a suit is imminent.

What do you make of this situation? Do you think Nicepool was a blatant mockery of Baldoni, or is the actor reading way too much into this? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section.

