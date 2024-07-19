LOGAN Star [SPOILER] Teases Costume For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Return; New Clip Sees Cassandra Nova Unleashed

We've long suspected that Deadpool & Wolverine would feature the return of Logan star Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23 and that was finally confirmed in today's epic final trailer.

It appears she'll be the one who inspires this new Wolverine Variant to do the right thing and become a hero again after the X-Men on his world presumably die somehow. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Keen finally broke her silence on reprising this role seven years later (for context, she was 11 when Logan was shot and is now 19).

"I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished," she admits, referring to recent interviews for The Acolyte. "I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny."

"It was very much a reality that then kind of fell through," Keen says of what once looked like a bright future as the Fox-verse's new Wolverine. "There were talks of a script being made. I'd heard it was an X-23 [movie]. I dunno how much of what I'm saying is true because I was 11, but this is what I'd heard through the grapevine."

The Disney/Fox merger put an end to that, but asked how she went about preparing for a return as Laura, Keen talked about that and potentially even inadvertently confirmed she too will suit up in the Marvel Studios threequel.

"There wasn't a lot of looking [for her]. She was just kind of in me. The first thing I did for Deadpool was stunt training before I shot anything. I put on the costume and was like, 'Oh! She's back.'"

"We went straight into this pretty intense scene. I know I was freaking out," the acttress adds. "As soon as they said, 'Rolling!' I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn't passed."

In related news, a new clip from Deadpool & Wolverine has also found its way online. It's not the greatest quality and the sound is drowned out by an interview which is taking place with Emma Corrin. However, we get to see Cassandra Nova use her powers to literally bury Wolverine in the ground!

Yeah, it's fair to say she shouldn't be taken lightly...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.