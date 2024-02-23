LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Responds To Rumors He'll Appear In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

In the Loki season 2 finale, the God of Mischief became the God of Stories when he saved the Multiverse by placing himself at the centre of it. Now, he holds those many strands of reality together, condemning himself to an infinity spent alone as every timeline in existence thrives.

Of course, the Multiverse won't be safe for long as the looming threat of incursions and Kang (or perhaps The Beyonder) are still out there.

Loki is bound to eventually return and, in Deadpool & Wolverine, we'll once again pay a visit to the Time Variance Authority. We know they're watching over all those different timelines now (rather than pruning them), but what they want with the Merc with the Mouth remains to be seen.

Needless to say, there's a very good chance Loki will be referenced in some way but could Tom Hiddleston be among the actors set to make a cameo appearance? If nothing else, we'd expect to maybe catch up with the villain-turned-hero in a post-credits scene.

Asked if he'll appear in Deadpool & Wolverine during a recent convention appearance, Hiddleston replied, "I don't know, and if I did... I might not be allowed to tell you. I truly don’t know, Marvel are correctly protective of their information."

Rumour has it this movie leads directly into Avengers 5, so some sort of connective tissue to the wider Multiverse Saga is surely inevitable. Check out Hiddleston's comments in full below and, as always, stay tuned for more on the MCU as we have it.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.