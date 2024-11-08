Morena Baccarin On Being "Hardly On Set" For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And Why She Still Wants To Play Copycat

Morena Baccarin first played Vanessa in 2016's Deadpool and, much to the disappointment of fans, received the "fridging" treatment in Deadpool 2's opening act two years later.

Like most of the supporting characters from those movies, Baccarin only plays a very small role in Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie concludes by at least hinting that she and Wade Wilson will resume their romance, but the actor sounds a little disappointed with how she was utilised in the Marvel Studios threequel.

"Yeah, I was hardly on set. That was the big difference," Baccarin recently told The Playlist with a laugh. "No, I’m kidding. It was a huge film in general. You know, Marvel is a big studio and they do things a certain way. So it did feel very different from [the others]. I mean, you have to remember the first film was essentially an independent, big-budget film, relatively speaking."

"But not at the scale of what it is now. And we were making this film that was a little odd – like it was our sense of humor, but are other people going to think it’s funny? So it felt very, very different and very indie at the time, actually," she added.

It's easy enough to understand why these Deadpool franchise characters were sidelined when the spotlight was put on the Merc with the Mouth's budding friendship with Logan.

However, had Hugh Jackman not agreed to return, the plan was for Deadpool to be paired up with Colossus!

"I had Like A Prayer stuck in my head for the [third] Deadpool film since 2017," Ryan Reynolds revealed earlier this year. "Before Wolverine entered the chat, It was largely gonna be the same motion-control sequence I’d been dreaming about, except my dance partner was originally Colossus."

"He would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge...all set to [Madonna's] inspired and singular song, Like A Prayer. Obviously, Hugh joining changed the destiny for everyone. (And Colossus, along with his virginity, stayed intact)."

In another recent interview with ComicBook.com, Baccarin revealed that she's still eager to see Vanessa transform into the blue-skinned Copycat from the comic books. That's a development she feels like the clock is very much ticking on.

"I’ve only been waiting like five years," she told the site. "I’m not getting any younger or skinnier, so now’s the time."

