Ryan Reynolds On Why He Believes There's "Only Been One Wolverine" - Will Hugh Jackman Stay On As Logan?

Ryan Reynolds On Why He Believes There's &quot;Only Been One Wolverine&quot; - Will Hugh Jackman Stay On As Logan?

During last night's Berlin fan event, Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds explained why he believes there has only ever been one actor to play Logan in live-action...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Hugh Jackman has now been playing Wolverine for over two decades, and despite other actors being cast as younger takes on his fellow X-Men when the timeline was reset following First Class, he has stayed on as the fan-favorite mutant hero.

Jackman thought he had hung up the claws for good after James Mangold's Logan, but was convinced to reprise the role for this month's Deadpool and Wolverine, and there are rumors that he will remain in the MCU as Logan for at least one more movie.

During yesterday's Berlin fan-event, Ryan Reynolds offered high praise to his friend and co-star, explaining that the reason "there's only been one Wolverine" is that "no one can do it except [Hugh Jackman."

While it is difficult to imagine another actor doing as great a job as Jackman, recasting that particular character isn't quite as simple as the rest of the X-Men, since Logan's healing factor means that he hasn't really aged very much over the years.

During the Shanghai event, Jackman said that making Deadpool and Wolverine was "one of the greatest" experiences of his career.

"I feel in many ways fans of Wolverine — because of Deadpool, because of [Reynolds and Levy], are going to see a fuller, more different side to him than you've seen before. And that was thrilling for me, and I hope it is for you. The experience of making the movie was also one of the greatest of my career, and I've been playing Wolverine for 25 years. This experience exceeded anything I've done before as this character — and in many other movies, in anything. I loved it. And I think it shows on the screen. You can feel the warmth. The movie has a warmth to it, and it's funny, and it's irreverent, and the action is crazy. But I think you can feel the friendship."

Could Jackman stick around as Wolverine even when a new team is introduced for the planned Marvel Studios reboot? We know Kevin Feige is a big fan, so depending on the success of D&W - and box office estimates are very positive - it's certainly a possibility.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/9/2024, 8:49 AM
Because nostalgia got the better of Feige, that’s why.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/9/2024, 8:51 AM
I like Hugh, but I cant wait to see someone else play the role.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/9/2024, 9:33 AM
@HammerLegFoot - same here. i hope to see him in this and secret wars; thats it. time for a new younger take on him
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/9/2024, 9:36 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

THIS
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/9/2024, 8:57 AM
Nothing but love for Hugh and his contribution to the CBM genre.

Shoutout to Sir Patrick Stewart as well tho! (the other holder of the guinnes world record!)

Of course there's gonna be another Wolverine in the future, nothing lasts forever but Jackman really gave his life for this role, man. Respect.
Cleander
Cleander - 7/9/2024, 9:04 AM
Call me Captain Hater lol! bc I just hate these two with a passion. I love Hugh as an actor but I hate Logan.
Order66
Order66 - 7/9/2024, 9:09 AM
I can’t wait to see someone else play Wolverine. I love Hugh but it’s time for the reboot.
HegoD
HegoD - 7/9/2024, 9:13 AM
Gladiator II trailer is up
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/9/2024, 9:29 AM
@HegoD - May thy knife, chip and shatter.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 9:31 AM
@HegoD - I’m in. i do really wish this trend of putting modern music into trailers for movies set in the past would just die. Give us a sample of the score, which likely fits the setting much better.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/9/2024, 9:31 AM
The non-gay love is suffocating with the constant admiration and blowing smoke up each other’s ass’es.

Hugh was nice and all, but only bc we never had someone else to compare against.

I for one and beyond done with everything FoX-Men related. The MCU needs fresh blood w/ out all the baggage.

At this point I’d even take a new Deadpool.

I’m looking forward to DP3, and know there will be some spill over into Secret Wars, but I pray that we get a clean break after that
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/9/2024, 9:35 AM
Great job Hugh. Love you man, put in the hardwork and long hours but its time to pass the mantle. Until that day, LFG
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/9/2024, 9:40 AM
User Comment Image

Never cared for jackman as Wolverine.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 9:44 AM
To be fair , he’s the only one that’s been given the opportunity to do it as of now…

Don’t get me wrong , I love Hugh and he’s been great imo but I do hope to get some fresh blood in the role when the X-Men are properly integrated into the MCU!!.

Jackman’s a legend though and I will always appreciate the love & care he put into the role.

User Comment Image

