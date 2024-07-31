STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Sets Premiere Date; First Official Stills Spotlight Main Characters

Lucasfilm has announced an official premiere date for its next Disney+ Star Wars series, and we also have a bunch of stills spotlighting the main characters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2024 10:07 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Some leaked images and a poster recently gave us a first glimpse of the main characters from Lucasfilm's next live-action Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, and thanks to some official promo stills, we now have a much clearer look at Jude Law's mysterious Jod Na Nawood and the children he takes under his protection.

"I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved," the Captain Marvel actor says of working alongside his young cast mates in an interview with People. "Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I'm immensely proud to be a part of their crew."

Series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford echoed those sentiments.

"Because he's with the kids all the time, he's also kind of felt like the co-director, co-producer with us and he's co-acting coach, you know, giving the kids tips, and they would look to him. He really became sort of a mentor figure to the kids as well," the Spider-Man: No Way Home director recalls.

Ford adds, "And he didn't have to do that, he just did that because it was nice and it would make things work great."

Specific details on Law's character are still under wraps, but previous rumors have indicated that he might be a former Jedi - or at the very least, a Force-user of some description. Law has also suggested that he may not be as heroic as he seems.

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also have word on a brand-new cast member, with Nick Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

"He's like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way," Frost says of his character. "The other thing about him is that he's the first mate of a mysterious ship."

Have a look at the images at the links below.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.

Related:

Recommended For You:

clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 10:25 PM
In to say "this looks good" and go to bed! See you weirdos tomorrow!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/31/2024, 10:27 PM
Is that a de aged Jonathan Majors? george Lucas you crazy sob hahah we aare sonback we never left
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 10:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - You really are gods perfect idiot arent you?

User Comment Image
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/31/2024, 10:41 PM
@Malatrova15 - Back in the day even trolls had charisma. Now we got, well, the likes of you. :|
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/31/2024, 11:02 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - soon i will fade
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/31/2024, 10:37 PM
Cute
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 10:44 PM
@Malatrova15 - @Natebest this is clearly a pedophilac implied joke. Ban him.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/31/2024, 11:04 PM
@TheRogue - i need you to stop tagging me to do the harrassment, i like you man you are a nice guy but this crosses a line.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/31/2024, 10:39 PM
Boomers will naturally hate this and say Disney is a cancer to Star Wars. And, somehow, that this is woke.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/31/2024, 10:47 PM
Peak Star wars
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2024, 10:49 PM
never knew storm and cyclops had a kid together
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/31/2024, 10:50 PM
User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 7/31/2024, 10:51 PM
Look it’s Goonies in space!
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/31/2024, 10:52 PM
can't wait for grown-ass men to bitch about a show with little kids in it.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/31/2024, 10:55 PM
then again, this is the same fandom that drove Jake Lloyd into abandoning acting when he was like 12.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/31/2024, 11:02 PM
@Spidey91 - And now suddenly Phantom Menace is a masterpiece. LOL!

User Comment Image

