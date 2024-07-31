STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Sets Premiere Date; First Official Stills Spotlight Main Characters

Some leaked images and a poster recently gave us a first glimpse of the main characters from Lucasfilm's next live-action Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, and thanks to some official promo stills, we now have a much clearer look at Jude Law's mysterious Jod Na Nawood and the children he takes under his protection.

"I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved," the Captain Marvel actor says of working alongside his young cast mates in an interview with People. "Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I'm immensely proud to be a part of their crew."

Series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford echoed those sentiments.

"Because he's with the kids all the time, he's also kind of felt like the co-director, co-producer with us and he's co-acting coach, you know, giving the kids tips, and they would look to him. He really became sort of a mentor figure to the kids as well," the Spider-Man: No Way Home director recalls.

Ford adds, "And he didn't have to do that, he just did that because it was nice and it would make things work great."

Specific details on Law's character are still under wraps, but previous rumors have indicated that he might be a former Jedi - or at the very least, a Force-user of some description. Law has also suggested that he may not be as heroic as he seems.

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also have word on a brand-new cast member, with Nick Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

"He's like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way," Frost says of his character. "The other thing about him is that he's the first mate of a mysterious ship."

Have a look at the images at the links below.

Here's your first look at the upcoming Star Wars Original series, #SkeletonCrew, streaming December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dhCJlnYerM — Star Wars (@starwars) July 31, 2024

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3.