New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Poster Released As Movie Passes $1 Million In Cineplex Ticket Pre-Sales
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/11/2024, 12:16 PM
Your mom
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/11/2024, 12:38 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - It’d be something if she took off the mask if it ended up being Josh’s mom.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/11/2024, 12:18 PM
OT.:

?si=Ae6ny3yNPgkJT00S
TK420
TK420 - 6/11/2024, 12:25 PM
@DrReedRichards - Season One was terrible.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/11/2024, 12:32 PM
@TK420 -

You're entitled to your wrong opinion, that's fine.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/11/2024, 12:19 PM
They should include a DEIpool just for the lols
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/11/2024, 12:24 PM
@Matchesz - Don't rule anything out.

Don't let the slim legs in the trailer fool you. This is Disney and this Ladypool may very well may be...packing.

The limited vocabulary people on here would get their rocks off from it.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 12:27 PM
@DarthAlgar -
@Malatrova15 -
HUNTER SCHAFER CONFIRMED!

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/11/2024, 12:29 PM
@Feralwookiee - Thank God I haven't had lunch yet.

Look at the micropenis. 🧐
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 12:38 PM
@DarthAlgar -
*Ahem!*
That's her feminine ladyparts, than you very much!
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2024, 12:23 PM
Is hubter shafer
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 12:24 PM
Did someone say Taylor Swift?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 12:26 PM
I’m betting on Blake Lively or a variant of Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa right now.

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/11/2024, 12:28 PM
Bella Thorne? A little too random.

Is that broad still around? I thought she was doing OnlyFans and living in Zendaya's shadow.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/11/2024, 12:30 PM
Blake Lively is the answer... i hope

Also, for the love of god i hope this movie delivers and is great. So far, i think it will be, but who knows. Marvel NEEEEDS a big W
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/11/2024, 12:31 PM
Whoever it is has the legs of a dancer (as in a LOT of dance training over many years) Bella Thorn doesn't to my eyes and if it is Ryan then there is a female with a dance background that was the body double for those legs.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/11/2024, 12:34 PM
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/11/2024, 12:40 PM
Since this movie is woke propaganda ryan will probably play her in full drag cause you know, the message.

im sure it will get plenty of laughs!
PaKent
PaKent - 6/11/2024, 12:41 PM
We need a kid Deadpool and a nonbinary Deadpool too
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/11/2024, 12:41 PM
Josh has a sick obsession with Taylor Swift and I'm beginning to think that he is completely unhinged at this point.

