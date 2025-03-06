BAMBI: THE RECKONING - Disney's Doe-Eyed Deer Is Out For Blood In Gruesome New Trailer

Oh, deer.

Following the Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey movies and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, ITN Studios and Premiere Entertainment have released the first full trailer for the next chapter in the Twisted Childhood Universe, or "Poohniverse," Bambi: The Reckoning.

As we're sure you've already surmised, the low-budget horror parody follows a now grown-up Bambi as he seeks revenge on the hunter who killed his mother... and anyone else he happens to cross hooves with.

Of course, Bambi is far from the same defenceless fawn he was in the animated Disney classic, as he has now mutated into a gigantic, bloodthirsty monster (for some reason).

The brief synopsis reads: "Xana (McKee) and her son Benji (Mulheron) find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path."

Check out the new trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Bambi: The Reckoning will release this summer.



(per the trailer premiere description on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Al5NNhgHYy — Frighten the Weak (@frightentheweak) March 5, 2025

This is just one of the movies that will build towards this year's Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble crossover, which will also feature the likes of Winnie-the-Pooh, Tinkerbell, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tigger, Piglet, The Mad Hatter, and Sleeping Beauty.

"As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that is all villains," Jagged Edge's Scott Chambers recently told Variety in a recent interview. "It’d have Freddy Krueger, Jason, 'Halloween,' 'Scream,' all of those. Obviously that will never happen, but we can make it happen in our own little way, and that’s where this film has been born."

"Similar to The Avengers we will follow Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell joining forces to wreak havoc," he added . "We are working with a larger scale budget on this one and are excited for what the future will hold. When you see the standalone movies you will see the easter eggs hinting toward the crossover."

Scott Jeffrey and Rhys Frake-Waterfield are producing Bambi: The Reckoning for Jagged Edge Productions. Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland serve as executive producers for ITN Studios. Roxanne McKee (Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines) leads the cast and is joined by Nicola Wright (Firenado), Tom Mulheron (Casualty), and Samira Mighty (Beauty and the Beast).

Dan Allen, whose previous credits include Mummy Reborn, It Came from Below, and the 2017 version of Unhinged, directed the film from a screenplay by Rhys Warrington.

Do you plan on giving this one a go?