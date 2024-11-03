D23 Brazil Rumored To Feature New Footage From THE FANTASTIC FOUR, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, & More

D23 Brazil is set to take place from November 8th to 10th at the Transamérica Expo Center in São Paulo, and based on what we're hearing, Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios have lined up some major announcements and first-looks.

Now, @Cryptic4kQual has shared a list of some of the biggest teasers, and if accurate, we can expect to see new footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: Brave New World, as well as first trailers for TRON: Ares, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the second season of Andor.

Whether these teasers will be released online remains to be seen, but Disney usually shares something from the event, and we can probably expect a couple of leaks at the very least.

Have a look at the full (rumored) line-up below, and keep an eye out for updates.

What i'm hearing for D23 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/N64uDxE5Hh — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) November 2, 2024 Here is a first look at the map for D23 Brazil, happening next week. It includes sections dedicated to "Moana 2" and "Snow White" (Branca De Neve). 🍎🌊 pic.twitter.com/DydDUMAuCw — Disney Princess Facts (@DPrincess_Facts) November 2, 2024

"Brazil is home to some of the most passionate Disney fans in the world, and we are thrilled to bring D23 to São Paulo to give guests the extraordinary opportunity to experience the best of Disney storytelling and connect with other fans at D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Fans can expect a series of surprises and exclusive announcements during the event, including what’s new from Disney Experiences, previews of new releases from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, special guests and interactive experiences. D23 Brazil - A Disney Experience promises to provide a complete immersion into the worlds of Disney, creating unforgettable moments and bringing to Brazil the magic of Disney that connects fans around the world.

"D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience will be the epicenter of the enchantment that only Disney can provide, bringing together Disney's biggest fans in one grandiose structure,” explains Renato D'Angelo, General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Brazil. “We will have two stages: the stunning Arena D23 by Bradesco/Visa and Disney Moments by Claro Stage, to ensure that all fans have the opportunity to experience our content in different formats and times. In addition to international and local content, the experience will be enriched with gastronomic options and an exclusive megastore."