Disney And Pixar Share First Look At TOY STORY 5, INCREDIBLES 3, INSIDE OUT Spin-Off, FROZEN 3 And More At D23

Inside Out 2 recently became Pixar's highest-grossing movie ever and, riding high from that success, the studio brought plenty of surprises to D23 last night (as we first reported earlier today on Toonado.com).

Pete Docter was on hand to reveal that the studio's first original series Win or Lose will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 6.

Directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, the new series reveals what it feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters - the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire - as they prepare for a championship softball game.

Will Forte lends his voice to the coach and the first teaser and poster have been released.

Next up was Dream Productions, a 2025 series from the world of Inside Out about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true thanks to acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell).

Written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, the four-episode series also features the voices of Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Alli Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

Here's the first logo and concept art for the show:

We've also been treated to new concept art from Elio. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, the new adventure follows Elio (Yonas Kibreab), a space fanatic with an active imagination, who gets beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization that mistakes him for Earth’s leader.

The movie also stars Zoe Saldaña, Brad Garrett, and Jameela Jamil, and arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Pixar also pulled back the curtain on 2026's Hoppers, a new movie that introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver.

Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers features the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm. Here's a very early sneak peek:

Believe it or not, it’s been almost 30 years since we first met Buzz and Woody. Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, who’s worked on every Toy Story movie and helms this fifth instalment and revealed it’s Toy meets Tech when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder as they go head-to-head with this all-new threat to playtime.

Co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026 and we have the first teaser and concept art straight from D23.

Finally, it was confirmed that Incredibles 3 is officially in the works at Pixar Animation Studios with Oscar-winning filmmaker Brad Bird currently developing the project.

There were fewer announcements on the Disney Animation side, though we do have a first look at Zootopia 2 before its release in November 2025.

In the sequel, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Ginnifer Goodwin returns to voice clever bunny Judy, Jason Bateman returns as the voice of wise-cracking fox Nick Wilde, Ke Huy Quan is the voice of Gary, and Fortune Feimster ventures into the world as a beaver named Nibbles. Jared Bush is directing and writing.

Disney Animation's Jennifer Lee, who wrote and directed 2013’s Oscar-winning Frozen and its 2019 follow-up, also shared a brief tease and concept art for Frozen 3, which comes exclusively to theaters in 2027.