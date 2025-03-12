Disney Won't Allow Press At SNOW WHITE Premiere Following Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Controversies

Perhaps unsurprisingly after the past few years, Disney has decided that Snow White won't receive a traditional premiere, with the press no longer set to be part of the usual splashy red carpet event...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Variety (via Toonado.com)

Disney's Snow White remake arrives in theaters a little over a week from now but the movie won't receive the typical red carpet treament.

According to Variety (via Toonado.com), while there will be a pre-party and screening at the El Capitan Theatre with stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, no members of the press have been invited to attend the premiere. That means no interviews and, perhaps most importantly for Disney, no awkward questions. 

Instead, the plan is for coverage to be "limited to photographers and a house crew." 

It sounds like this surprising change comes as a result of the "controversies" surrounding Snow White. For starters, there's the fact a Latina actress is playing the title character, a decision that faced backlash from the start. Zegler, who obviously didn't deserve any of the racist abuse she suffered, failed to win over fans by calling the 1937 animated movie "dated" before comparing Prince Charming to a "stalker."

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage also called out Disney for "telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,'" prompting the House of Mouse to replace them with a group of Bandits deemed "politically correct" by online reports. 

More backlash followed and Disney changed course during extensive reshoots meant to bring the movie more in line with the original cartoon (as a result, the Seven Dwarfs have returned and are now CGI).

The controversies also extend to Evil Queen actress Gal Gadot; while Zegler has promoted "free Palestine" on social media, her Israeli co-star has become an outspoken supporter of her home country. It's a tricky, divisive issue and one many press would likely want to ask her about.  

Back to Zegler, and it wasn't that long ago she was forced to apologise after making remarks about the American people's decision to re-elect Donald Trump as President. 

This presumably means no press junket either, though Disney has still promoted Snow White. Zegler and Gadot presented together at the Oscars, while the cast and director Marc Webb have made a handful of appearances overseas. The Snow White actress was also a guest on this past Monday's Good Morning America, a show which airs on the Disney-owned ABC network. 

What's going to be most interesting is how Snow White performs with critics and at the box office. In the former's case, there's no word on an embargo but we'd bet on it being very close to the movie's release date. 

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. 

BAMBI: THE RECKONING - Disney's Doe-Eyed Deer Is Out For Blood In Gruesome New Trailer
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/12/2025, 9:21 AM
This movie makes me so angry!

DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/12/2025, 9:28 AM
@Wahhvacado - That's your problem.
NegativeNerd
NegativeNerd - 3/12/2025, 9:33 AM
@Wahhvacado - I’m sorry but that is pathetic if true lol
AnEye
AnEye - 3/12/2025, 9:25 AM
Yeah, it's going to bomb.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/12/2025, 9:26 AM
All that will matter at the end of the day is whether or not the movie itself is good. The skin color of an actress or her political position on a war is not going to be a deciding factor on whether or not the movie is well made. If the people they hired were qualified and made a good movie, then Disney has nothing to worry about.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 3/12/2025, 9:27 AM
Sucks if the movie is actually good haha
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/12/2025, 10:16 AM
@thereeljoefish - Do you think it could be? I think the chances are super low, but it would be funny if it turned out to be the best one yet.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 3/12/2025, 10:19 AM
@JustAWaffle - I mean….well..nah. Haha personally can’t stand gal in any movie. I haven’t seen anything I’ve been wowed at. Personal opinion. She’s nice to look at…..but I’d rather be wow’s.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/12/2025, 10:23 AM
@thereeljoefish - Yeah, I've never really seen her as a good actress. She was fine as WW in WW1, but I haven't really followed her career.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/12/2025, 9:28 AM
KindredMac
KindredMac - 3/12/2025, 9:29 AM
Don't forget the controversy that Gal Gadot is WAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYY finer than Zegler ever will be on her best day.
That magic mirror on the wall either needs some windex or to be broken for saying Zegler is "fairer" than Gadot.
NegativeNerd
NegativeNerd - 3/12/2025, 9:33 AM
@KindredMac - says ole dude hiding behind a Batman icon lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 9:30 AM
“This movie, that I was never going to see no matter what, is the worst movie of all time and it MUST fail.”

DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/12/2025, 9:32 AM
@Lisa89 - I liked your original comment better. This one is more of a mouthful.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 9:37 AM
@DarthAlgar - Well, you gotta have all three facets, right? Never see it, hate it anyway, and hate that other people might see it and have an informed opinion.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/12/2025, 9:32 AM
This right wing toxic fandom is ruining the movie experience for everyone. All because these incels can't get a date and have to live in their parents basement.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/12/2025, 9:34 AM
@Forthas - Yeah, right.

MadThanos
MadThanos - 3/12/2025, 9:38 AM
What else could you expect to come from a Spectreman fan?

To like something disgusting as this character it only could be you writing these words.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/12/2025, 9:40 AM
@Forthas - sure blame it again on the toxic rightwing fandom right? It's not about what zegler's comments about palestine and no. And surely it's not about how she hopes trump supporters has no peace. Sure let's blame it to them. And it's not about gal gadot's pro-israel speech few days ago no. Disney banned press because the toxicity of the fans sure
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 3/12/2025, 9:41 AM
@Forthas - right wing fans have been saying the same stuff about movies having increasingly progressive leanings for years. It’s either okay to want cultural issues reflected in entertainment or it’s not.

‘The right’ is about 50% of the population (judging by recent polling and the last election, probably more). They cannot all be incels. Maybe you should stop and accept that there is a large portion of the population with differing opinions ands perspectives about cultural issues than you.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 9:44 AM
@Spiderfan2226 - As an independant who has children and knows a lot of people in a blue state who have children, I can share that right wingers are having kids at a much higher rate than left wingers are. Hopefully those parents don’t allow their kids to get brainwashed by government schools or social media so we can have a quality next generation coming up.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/12/2025, 9:46 AM
@DarthAlgar - Oh no! The incels are angry!!!!

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Radders
Radders - 3/12/2025, 9:51 AM
@Forthas - Headline - man on comic book movie forum calls other people with different opinions, on comic book movie forum, incels who live in their parents basement, with no self awareness that those who aren't on said comic book movie forum would say the same about him for being on a comic book movie forum. lol
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/12/2025, 9:52 AM
@Forthas - It’s pretty obvious that you’re more upset than these so-called incels.

I’m assuming that’s why you attach your little mantra at the end of every comment. I’m sure that takes extra effort. I'd say they get to you more than you do them.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/12/2025, 9:53 AM
@Gabimaru - What does her political views have to do with a movie is the question? I have conversations on this site with people that have views that are different than mine. Are you suggesting I should make fun of them and harass them just because of that? If you don't like it go to POLITICAL WEBSITES and bb*tch all you want. Why are people infesting this site with these issues which in context is something that is irrelevant.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 9:56 AM
@DarthAlgar - Wouldn’t that image be of someone who is very much Voluntarily Celibate? Like, going way out of their way to ensure a life free of sexual activity?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 9:58 AM
@DarthAlgar - this is how i imagine 87% of our commenters on this site... Wana start naming them?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 9:59 AM
@Forthas - "right wing toxic fandom" says the just as intolerant liberal nut job.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:01 AM
@mountainman - thats 'cause of liberal/left wing talking points. Think of their social agenda and that would be why they are having less kids than the right.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:02 AM
@Gabimaru - or not about all the bad press this movie has gotten from the beginning? how snow "white" isnt white.. more.. mocha. The dwarf controversy.. God forbid we insult someone by saying dwarf or now midget. Or actors bringing personal religious/political views into a movie.... nahhhhhhhhhhhh its none of that its the republicans fault!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 3/12/2025, 10:10 AM
@Spiderfan2226 - Here is a crazy idea! If you don't like the films message or the people involved...don't support it. The problem is that you are so filled with zealotry you will infringe on other people's entertainment until someone listens to you. If the film makes money then that means their are people who agree with that message or the people behind it if there is even a message since sometimes it is imagined.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/12/2025, 10:13 AM
@Spiderfan2226 - Judging the size of "the right" by the last election isn't an accurate reflection of the population at all. Your claim assumes 100% voter participation, that everyone who votes cares about politics, and that the entire electorate falls neatly into either Democrat or Republican camps.

It also assumes that everyone who voted Republican is a Republican, which isn’t mathematically true. Additionally, you’re implying that the entire population that leans right cares about this specific cultural issue, just as you assume the same for the left.

This is a flawed way to represent numbers and oversimplifies the complexity of political and cultural views.

Cultural issues have always been present in entertainment. Could they sometimes be toned down? Sure. But for years, people ignored Hollywood’s problems with representation—so much so that executives (looking at you, Ike) actively resisted casting anyone other than white male leads, and no one batted an eye.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 10:24 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - When parts of society have demonized parenthood and families for decades, that terrible rhetoric has consequences.

I will give the left credit in that they do tend to highlight the very real problem of how expensive it is to raise children these days. The problem is that they are way off with the causes and solutions to this massive problem. But at least they do discuss it more than the right seems to.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/12/2025, 9:36 AM
I'm hoping Disney will dial it back on the live action remakes after this one and How To Train Your Dragon.

Probably not.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/12/2025, 10:20 AM
@DarthAlgar - HTTYD will probably do pretty well, since it looks pretty decent. I think the same will go for Lilo and Stitch. So I wouldn't put my money on a flop like this dissuading the studio from doing more.

It's just weird to see them start going the route of modern remakes.
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 3/12/2025, 9:37 AM
I don’t think Gadot’s ‘controversy’ is in the same league as the repeated PR nightmares Ziegler has caused. Ziegler basically insulted the entire premise of the story she is telling. Why would someone who likes Snow White want to see her movie after that?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/12/2025, 9:47 AM
@Spiderfan2226 -

"Why would someone who likes Snow White want to see her movie after that?"

The average moviegoer has no idea about these behind the scenes stories, so what will make or break the movie will be its quality.
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 3/12/2025, 9:57 AM
@TheJok3r - I agree most of the audience will just watch the movie based on whether it ‘looks good’ or not. Which also is not really a true reflection of its good but how well it’s promoted and the quality of things like trailers.

but I still think a sizable minority of potentially viewers will have heard at least some of the press about the movie and will be influenced. Which is really all it takes to push what would have been a mild success to a flop or a blockbuster to moderately successful.
Cass
Cass - 3/12/2025, 9:41 AM
Having outspoke cast that’s both pro Israel and pro Palestine is quite a handful. Most of these problems are Disney’s own making though trying to appease everyone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 9:43 AM
Idk if labeling Zegler’s remarks about certain aspects of the old movie being dated is as controversial as Gadot supporting a genocide but oh well…

Also has it ever been confirmed officially that the Bandits were suppose to replace the dwarfs in this or not?

Disney has maintained that’s never been the case and it seems like the Bandits are still in the film since the new love interest is one of them…

Likely the plan was to always have both the CG dwarfs and Bandits who serve different functions within the narrative but since we live in the age of misinformation , that has now been stuck in people’s minds and they have formed their own narratives around it to the point that it’s burrowed into their brains and won’t get out.

Anyway , the movie looks just fine imo amongst the mixed bag of the Disney live action remakes I’ve seen but will be interesting to see how it’s received since no doubt the “controversies”might affect some critics opinions on it.

User Comment Image
