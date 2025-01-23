Disney's Live-Action TANGLED Movie May Be Eyeing THE SUBSTANCE's Demi Moore For Mother Gothel Role

Last mast month, it was finally confirmed that Disney is officially moving forward with a live-action Tangled movie. The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey has been eyed to helm the project, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (I Know What You Did Last Summer) penning the screenplay.

Casting rumours continue to swirl, with Black Widow and Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh still the supposed frontrunner to play Rapunzel. There's been no word on plans for Flynn, though the villainous Mother Gothel also appears to be a highly sought-after role.

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has been named as a likely possibility, as has Jennifer Lopez after the singer and actor liked several social media posts suggesting she could play the character.

Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting (via Toonado.com) that The Substance star Demi Moore "is being considered" for this character. Following her stellar comeback role in that horror movie, it's hard to imagine anyone taking issue with her potentially beating Hahn (another perfect casting suggestion) to the punch here.

Moore's breakout role was in daytime soap opera General Hospital, though she'd later find big screen success with Ghost, a movie that earned her widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe Award nomination. She'd follow that with A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and Disclosure, later returning to television with Empire.

She's also just scored an Oscar nomination.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has dismissed the notion of playing the live-action Flynn but has suggested he could show up for a cameo in the movie...which does seem a little less likely given various social media controversies involving the actor.

"Unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old - and that I don’t know all of the younger actors that could be that guy," he said. "I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel's parents. I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to."

As for who he thinks could be the next Flynn, Levi suggested, "I mean, he’s already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet?"

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

