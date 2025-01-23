Disney's Live-Action TANGLED Movie May Be Eyeing THE SUBSTANCE's Demi Moore For Mother Gothel Role

Following reports that Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn is a lock for Mother Gothel in the live-action Tangled remake, a new rumour claims The Substance's Demi Moore is currently on Disney's radar...

By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Last mast month, it was finally confirmed that Disney is officially moving forward with a live-action Tangled movie. The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey has been eyed to helm the project, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (I Know What You Did Last Summer) penning the screenplay. 

Casting rumours continue to swirl, with Black Widow and Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh still the supposed frontrunner to play Rapunzel. There's been no word on plans for Flynn, though the villainous Mother Gothel also appears to be a highly sought-after role. 

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has been named as a likely possibility, as has Jennifer Lopez after the singer and actor liked several social media posts suggesting she could play the character. 

Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting (via Toonado.com) that The Substance star Demi Moore "is being considered" for this character. Following her stellar comeback role in that horror movie, it's hard to imagine anyone taking issue with her potentially beating Hahn (another perfect casting suggestion) to the punch here. 

Moore's breakout role was in daytime soap opera General Hospital, though she'd later find big screen success with Ghost, a movie that earned her widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe Award nomination. She'd follow that with A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and Disclosure, later returning to television with Empire

She's also just scored an Oscar nomination

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has dismissed the notion of playing the live-action Flynn but has suggested he could show up for a cameo in the movie...which does seem a little less likely given various social media controversies involving the actor. 

"Unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old - and that I don’t know all of the younger actors that could be that guy," he said. "I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel's parents. I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to."

As for who he thinks could be the next Flynn, Levi suggested, "I mean, he’s already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet?"

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date. 

Let us know your thoughts on this latest Tangled casting rumour in the comments section below. 

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/23/2025, 11:38 AM
I'd rather Kathryn Hahn.

MTTSH is really throwing a lot of shit at the walls lately
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/23/2025, 11:38 AM
The traits of this character, plus who she recently played in The Substance seem too close i'd say, but hey, Disney money is no joke, so it will probably be for the paycheck if she goes for it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 11:42 AM
Helllloooooo

Susan Sarandon is right there
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/23/2025, 11:49 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You did NOT see ‘Blue Beetle’. I’m certain of it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:10 PM
@Lisa89 -
What do you mean?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/23/2025, 12:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Find me a single review of 'Blue Beetle' that says something positive about Susan Sarandon's performance as the villain. Just one.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:54 PM
@Lisa89 -

Yeah but that was the Batman hating Blue Beetle movie.

A good actor can only do so much working with a shitty script and shitty direction from shitty activists.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 1/23/2025, 12:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - TBF, that Batman quoted the one percent doctrine so...
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 1/23/2025, 11:46 AM
Disney really enjoys to ruin talents careers after they win big awards
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/23/2025, 12:50 PM
@ImNotaBot - Disney's going to ruin Demi Moore's 40-year, award winning career by offering her a role that she can choose to not accept? Y'all might be giving them too much credit.
grif
grif - 1/23/2025, 11:50 AM
lol i JUST watched the substance
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/23/2025, 12:07 PM
@grif - was it good?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:11 PM
@grif -
Was it shit?
RaddRider
RaddRider - 1/23/2025, 12:41 PM
@grif - Was it average?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/23/2025, 12:50 PM
@grif - Was it wonderful?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:57 PM
@Clintthahamster -

?si=dn8c71uoZePTd_nA
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 12:11 PM
If true then I’m cool with Demi Moore playing the role…

My choice is still Kathryn Hahn but that might be typecasting after Agatha though this could be aswell after the Substance since that dealt with aging also (though the latter still seems more inspired).

Idk if Demi Moore can sing however while Hahn can do we’ll see.

If one of either still get it then I’m good regardless!!.

?feature=shared

