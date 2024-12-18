LILO & STITCH Teaser And Poster Pay Homage To MUFASA: THE LION KING In Hilariously Adorable Fashion

LILO & STITCH Teaser And Poster Pay Homage To MUFASA: THE LION KING In Hilariously Adorable Fashion

A new teaser trailer and poster have been released for Lilo & Stitch paying homage to The Lion King franchise before Mufasa arrives in theaters this weekend. Check out the hilarious sneak peeks here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Disney seems to be having a lot of fun marketing next year's live-action Lilo & Stitch movie; after Experiment 626 previously laid waste to the Disney (sand)castle, a new teaser parodies The Lion King ahead of Mufasa's release in theaters this weekend. 

The latest shows Rafiki holding Stitch to the sky, Simba-style and boasts a fun new tagline: "Destined For Destruction." Needless to say, we wouldn't expect the shaman of the Pride Lands to show up in Hawaii!

These latest sneak peeks come after a poster tipped its hat to Moana 2. Snow White is surely up next seeing as that releases in theaters next year, though we are eager for a proper trailer showing what's to come in Lilo & Stitch

We recently spoke to Stitch's creator and voice actor Chris Sanders about The Wild Robot and asked for his thoughts on Stitch's continued increase in popularity. 

"Yeah, he’s become more popular than ever," the filmmaker told us. "Something I’ve been aware of now [Laughs] since the film’s release. He was huge when the film came out, but he’s everywhere now. It’s really cool."

Lilo & Stitch was originally going to be released on Disney+ but plans changed and it's now going to be a theatrical release. That's no bad thing and the hope is it will live up to the beloved franchise's storied history in animation (it spawned comics, TV shows, short films, and more). 

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The movie arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

You can see the latest teaser trailer and poster for the movie below (via Toonado.com).

.

MUFASA: THE LION KING First Reviews Are Far From Roar-some; Prequel's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
Related:

MUFASA: THE LION KING First Reviews Are Far From Roar-some; Prequel's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
TANGLED Live-Action Movie Officially In Development; THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Director In Talks To Helm
Recommended For You:

TANGLED Live-Action Movie Officially In Development; THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Director In Talks To Helm

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 12/18/2024, 2:38 PM
cuteeeeeeeee
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/18/2024, 2:41 PM
Coprophagia
mrbaconsock
mrbaconsock - 12/18/2024, 2:41 PM
He better have the extra pair of arms, antenae, and back spikes
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/18/2024, 2:45 PM
This might be safe since it's not a musical, but I hate these live action cash grabs
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/18/2024, 2:48 PM
The director is pretty great, watch Marcel The Shell With Shoes On. While you're at it, go see Flow in theaters. That'll win best animated feature. Why hasn't there been ONE article on Flow?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 2:48 PM
That’s cute , I like how even the marketing is paying homage to how the animated series marketing was done which was parodying certain other Disney properties…

Anyway Stitch continues to look real good imo and the director’s last film (which was his feature debut) was critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated so that certainly gives hope since Disney’s live action remakes have been a mixed bag , atleast for me.

?si=8VHJOMsoXobdgaDg

Seeing that , I can see humor & heart Dean Fleischer Camp would bring to this live action version which would be fitting imo.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder