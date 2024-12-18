LILO & STITCH Teaser And Poster Pay Homage To MUFASA: THE LION KING In Hilariously Adorable Fashion

Disney seems to be having a lot of fun marketing next year's live-action Lilo & Stitch movie; after Experiment 626 previously laid waste to the Disney (sand)castle, a new teaser parodies The Lion King ahead of Mufasa's release in theaters this weekend.

The latest shows Rafiki holding Stitch to the sky, Simba-style and boasts a fun new tagline: "Destined For Destruction." Needless to say, we wouldn't expect the shaman of the Pride Lands to show up in Hawaii!

These latest sneak peeks come after a poster tipped its hat to Moana 2. Snow White is surely up next seeing as that releases in theaters next year, though we are eager for a proper trailer showing what's to come in Lilo & Stitch.

We recently spoke to Stitch's creator and voice actor Chris Sanders about The Wild Robot and asked for his thoughts on Stitch's continued increase in popularity.

"Yeah, he’s become more popular than ever," the filmmaker told us. "Something I’ve been aware of now [Laughs] since the film’s release. He was huge when the film came out, but he’s everywhere now. It’s really cool."

Lilo & Stitch was originally going to be released on Disney+ but plans changed and it's now going to be a theatrical release. That's no bad thing and the hope is it will live up to the beloved franchise's storied history in animation (it spawned comics, TV shows, short films, and more).

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The movie arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

You can see the latest teaser trailer and poster for the movie below (via Toonado.com).

