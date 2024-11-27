LILO & STITCH: New Poster For Live-Action Remake Features A Surprise Connection To Disney's MOANA

Disney has released another poster for its upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, and it puts Experiment 626 front and centre alongside a familiar coconut-shaped face from the Moana franchise...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Shortly after Disney+ launched, it became the norm for movies to premiere on the service. Made specifically for streaming, these titles ranged from original stories (which have since taken a backseat given what a tough sell they typically are in theaters) to remakes of Disney Animation classics.

Among those are the likes of Lady and the Tramp and Pinocchio., and there was a time when Lilo & Stitch was going to join them. Instead, it's one of several titles to make the shift from streaming to theaters in recent years.

With Moana 2 now playing, Walt Disney Studios has released another poster for the live-action Lilo & Stitch. What's that sequel got to do with it? Well, on this one-sheet, Stitch has encountered a Kakamora coconut-like pirate, making short work of the pint-sized warrior from 2016's Moana.

While we don't think this is necessarily indicative of what they'll look like in the live-action Moana movie set for release in 2026 (or confirmation they'll appear in Lilo & Stitch), it's still a fun crossover. The original Lilo & Stitch featured a whole heap of Easter Eggs, so this is very much on brand for Experiment 626.

Disney recently shared a teaser trailer for Lilo & Stitch which you can watch here. With the marketing campaign picking up speed like this, a full-blown trailer surely can't be too far off now. 

We recently spoke to Stitch's creator and voice actor Chris Sanders about The Wild Robot and asked for his thoughts on Stitch's continued increase in popularity. 

"Yeah, he’s become more popular than ever," the filmmaker told us. "Something I’ve been aware of now [Laughs] since the film’s release. He was huge when the film came out, but he’s everywhere now. It’s really cool."

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The movie arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

You can check out the new poster below (via Toonado.com).

