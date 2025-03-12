ETERNALS Star Gemma Chan Addresses MCU Future As Sersi: "There's Unfinished Business..."

Four years after Eternals was released to mixed reviews, star Gemma Chan (who played Sersi) has addressed her MCU future and shares her belief that there's "unfinished business" for the immortal heroes.

By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Eternals
Source: ComicBook.com

When Eternals was released in 2021, it became Marvel Studios' first "Rotten" movie. Between that and the fact it dropped during the final months of the pandemic, the movie struggled to make a significant impact at the box office and grossed only $402 million worldwide.

While there's no denying it was a little overstuffed (including an abysmal villain in Kro), there was a lot about Eternals that did work. The movie arguably has something of an undeserved bad rap, particularly as it showed a different side of the MCU and set the stage for exciting future stories. 

Unfortunately, four years later, Marvel Studios still hasn't announced plans to resolve the movie's big cliffhanger. As a result, it's unclear when or where we'll learn what became of the Eternals taken from Earth by Arishem for judgment after their role in stopping Tiamut's emergence. 

At this stage, it's hard to shake the feeling that we won't ever see the team again...including Harry Styles' Starfox. 

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Sersi actor Gemma Chan - who previously played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel - and asked if she knows anything about plans for Eternals 2.

"You never know. We’re often the last people to find out," she responded. "I don’t know, I’m keeping the faith. I feel like there’s unfinished business there and there’s more story to tell, but we’ll see."

Captain America: Brave New World dealt with some of that unfinished business by revealing Tiamut, now known as Celestial Island, as the source of Adamantium in the MCU. There were once plans for Kit Harington's Dane Whitman to co-star in Blade, but those were scrapped who knows how many drafts of the script ago.

"There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed last year. "There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

In a separate interview, the executive later added, "[We're] very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point."

Several of the Eternals are expected to appear in Marvel Zombies but that's an animated Multiversal tale and unlikely to do anything to resolve those dangling plot threads. 

Marvel Studios made us wait 17 years to see what became of Samuel Sterns after The Incredible Hulk, so we're not banking on necessarily seeing this team or Arishem in the near future. That's a real pity and their only hope is being folded into another cosmic story somewhere down the line. 

As always, keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/12/2025, 6:36 AM
I wouldn't mind some Eternals showing up together with Nova, Thor, Captain Marvel and Rocket's Guardians in an Annihilation movie. Beyond that though, no idea where they can show up.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 7:01 AM
Okay. Throw her in Secret Wars, and then focus on a new reality with new actors as Tony, Steve, Bruce, Thor, Natasha, Clint, T'Challa, Peter, Peter, Wanda, Piotr, Stephen, Nick, Reed, Johnny, Susan, Ben, etc.

